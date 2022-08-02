3 out of 13 Individual Workouts for the 2022 CrossFit Games Revealed

The quads, hamstrings, and glute muscles should be the focus of your leg training because training them will give you the most bang for your exercise buck. But there is one muscle group that is neglected from the usual leg day workout; the adductor muscles. Adductor exercises are often overlooked when it comes to the normal lower body workout routine but as many professional lifters will tell you when your adductor muscles become sore or tight, they will make their presence felt.

