Samsung Pass Not Working? Why & How to Fix it
Samsung Pass is a built-in password manager tool that functions like any other password manager tool. However, it can sometimes run into trouble. Generally, the app fails to load. Or, it displays an error message “Samsung Pass temporarily unavailable.”. If your app is not working and you don’t want...
How to Lube Switches on Mechanical Keyboard (Comprehensive Guide)
Most users are fascinated with mechanical keyboards as they offer a better sound and improved tactile feedback. This is all thanks to the switches that lie beneath every keycap. However, if you want to keep up with its sound quality, it’s important to lube them occasionally. Some even prefer getting...
Extend Volume Greyed Out – Why & How to Fix It
Usually, Window’s Disk Management utility is a great tool for managing the volumes in your drive. Still, it has some built-in limitations that can prevent you from executing your desired disk management operation. Once I uninstalled Ubuntu from my dual-boot PC and then ran the Disk Management utility in...
How to Fix When Mouse Sensitivity is Changing Randomly
Mouse sensitivity determines how much the mouse cursor moves when you move the mouse physically. By default the mouse cursor should move correspond according to actual mouse movement. However sometimes, you may see that the mouse cursor does not cover the same distance depending on the mouse movement speed. One...
Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes
The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
My TV Keeps Turning Off – How Can I Fix It?
Don’t get scared if your TV keeps turning off while watching your favorite show. It’s normal for a TV to keep turning off or to restart by itself. There are few technical reasons why this may happen. Irregular power supply or misconfigured settings are the primary reasons the TV turns off itself. Or, in the worst case, the capacitor or any other components on your TV’s motherboard may malfunction, and you may encounter the issue.
Mac Won’t Shut Down? Try These 9 Fixes
Leaving your Mac powered on for a long time not only deteriorates the battery and can also damage other components. Such factors can result in data loss. So, it’s best to shut it down from time to time. However, either due to too many open applications or because of...
What is Adobe CEF Helper? Why is It Causing High CPU Usage
Adobe provides users with Creative Cloud software to properly manage its numerous apps. It also manages the license authenticating and syncing part of software through Creative Cloud. Within this Adobe Creative cloud, there’s a service called Adobe CEF Helper. Adobe CEF(Chromium Embedded Framework) Helper.exe is a utility service that...
6 Ways to Fix “Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter”
“Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter” is a common error message in the Network Adapter troubleshooter if your network driver is missing. Or, for some reason, your computer thinks it’s missing. It could be because of defective and disabled NIC, malfunctioning power management settings, and corrupted driver.
Mac Camera Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Mac’s webcam is usually reliable. The picture quality is good, and the video is smooth as well. However, there are times when your camera fails to open up, and you’re left with nothing but a black image reflected on the screen. Whether it’s because of conflicting applications or...
Safari Not Working on iPhone – Try these Fixes
With over 1 Billion users, Safari is the most used browser for Apple users. However, with such extensive active users, you still run into troubles while using the app. Many iPhone users have reported that the app constantly crashes and the websites take too long to load. This issue generally...
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
How to Merge or Combine Cells in Excel Without Losing Data?
Microsoft Excel offers its users the feature of combining cells together. However, if it’s your first time on excel, it can get little confusing. And if you do the merge wrong, only the contents from one cell are kept while the rest is lost. This has reasonably caused great confusion among many users.
Dropped AirPods Pro in Water? Here’s What You Should Do Immediately
Dropping your AirPods Pro in water can be traumatizing. You must certainly know that AirPods Pro don’t mesh well with water, just like any other electronics (unless they’re waterproof). Even though AirPods Pro are water-resistant, they can withstand moisture only to a limited degree. So, dropping them in...
Oculus Air Link Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It?
While many VR players are happy to use a setup with cables, sometimes it’s rewarding to have the freedom that wireless technology provides. For many users, that’s the appeal of the Oculus Quest VR system by Meta. Many games are self-contained on the headset, leaving you unencumbered by wires. However, you must get Oculus Air Link to function correctly if you want to connect to your computer without a wire.
Fix “You Must Have Read Permissions to View the Properties of This Object”
As the name suggests, you’ll encounter this error when your current logged-in user doesn’t have permission to access or view the properties of a file/folder. You can find the message on the Security tab of the folder properties. It usually happens on a new local user due to...
What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It
Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
How to Fix a Broken Computer Screen
If your monitor won’t output a visual or the display is glitchy and artifacting, there could be problems with your monitor. Abnormal display output is generally attributed to corrupted driver or GPU problems. But, if your monitor underwent physical damage recently, then you possibly have a broken display panel.
iPhone Compass Not Working? Try These 10 Fixes
The iPhone Compass app is a handy tool that helps you find direction and coordinates. However, it can sometimes let you down during the crucial period. Usually, the problem with the iPhone Compass is its precision. It sometimes goes out of calibration and shows the wrong coordinates. If the Compass...
Excel Break Links Not Working? Here’s What Your Should Do
Linking is an effective way to calculate data across multiple workbooks. However, establishing such links may affect your data. Modifying or deleting a linked workbook will drastically change the data on other workbooks. If you’ve landed on this article, you probably understand what we’re talking about. You understand...
