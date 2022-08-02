Read on voiceofmuscatine.com
MO drought committee discusses relief options
Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met Thursday to review drought impact and mitigation efforts. The most recent drought monitor shows a majority of southern Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Erin Fanning, director of the Missouri...
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
Dryness a mounting concern in parts of Minnesota
Increasingly dry conditions are a concern across the Midwest, including parts of Minnesota. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Dave Nicolai says growing conditions have been variable across the state. “If we go to the very eastern part of Minnesota, the seven (to) nine county Metro area (to) east-central Minnesota,...
Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops
A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
