Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight

Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!

3 DAYS AGO