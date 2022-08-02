Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight

Read on 1065thebuzz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
1065thebuzz.com
Brat Day Parade Re-Routed for Construction
The Sheboygan Jaycees, hosts of the annual Brat Days celebration, have announced a change in the route of the parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th. Due to construction on the original route, the parade will now progress from 8th and Center Avenue north on 8th Street to Erie Avenue, then west on Erie to North 13th/Water Street, and then south to Worker’s Water Street Park. Participants and parade watchers may then choose to continue on the pedestrian walkway along the north bank of the Sheboygan River to the festival grounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1065thebuzz.com
13 Year Old In Custody For Series Of Armed Robberies in Manitowoc
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A teenager is in the Sheboygan County Detention Center for a pair of armed robberies in Manitowoc on Monday. Officers were called just before 9am for an attempted robbery on North 8th where the 13 year old got into the building and caused damage. The next call came in after noon where the teen pulled a gun and demanded cash at a business on North 11th Street – and then made his way back to the business on North 8th where he tried a second time.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair prep for rides, vendors ahead of Day 1
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - For Wisconsin State Fair vendors new and old, the days leading up to the start of the fair Thursday, Aug. 4 involve the culmination of months of planning. Think of it like the Giant Slide. They've already climbed up the stairs to reach the top. On Thursday, they'll receive their burlap sack and enjoy the ride for 11 straight days.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1903 Cardinal Parkway, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!
1065thebuzz.com
Four County EMS Providers Receive Extra $$ Boost
Four providers of emergency medical services in Sheboygan County will each be getting an extra boost thanks to American Rescue Plan Act money. The Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Squad, Orange Cross Ambulance of Sheboygan, Random Lake Fire Department Ambulance and the City of Sheboygan Fire Department will each get nearly $25,000 ($24,390) in grants announced on Tuesday. It’s part of a one-time supplemental $8 million investment to Wisconsin communities who already receive annual Funding Assistance Program grants. The money can be used to purchase new emergency service vehicles, patient transport equipment, and diagnostic medical equipment.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
wearegreenbay.com
Accident in Kiel causes another accident on Highway 32/57
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57. Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
Comments / 0