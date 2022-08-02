This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
KLFY.com
Great vibes and great food in a family friendly spot
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The menu at Pete’s is filled top to bottom with flavor in a family-friendly sports bar. Gerald Gruenig shares some of his favorites on the menu. Where are they located: 3903 Johnston St. When are they open: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. How can...
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
Cajun Market Donut Company Closes Carencro Location
Cajun Market Donut Company has closed its Carencro location, which was located in the Derek Plaza Shopping Center off of Veterans Drive. The owners took to Facebook to make the announcement. The run was a short one for franchisee Nick Wolfe. The donut shop had just opened up in October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Firehouse Subs to open second Lafayette location; Here's where it's going
A Firehouse Subs will open in the former Regions Bank building near the Acadiana Mall. Demolition permits filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government show work could begin soon on removing the existing canopy utilized by the bank for the restaurant. The 3,315-square-foot building had been listed for sale and remains owned...
Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive, and it features some amazing performers.
theadvocate.com
West Baton Rouge's first food truck festival planned for Oct. 29 in Port Allen
After two successful combination food truck/music festival/car shows in Livingston Parish in 2021 and 2022, organizer Scott Innes is bringing his concept across the bridge. The inaugural West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen, Innes announced Tuesday. The date...
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestofswla.com
Pick Your Fruit And Flowers
Farm owners Andy and Jennifer Graycheck grow an abundant number of sunflowers and zinnias (which thrive in south Louisiana heat) at the Petite Anse Farm in New Iberia. And they invite members of the general public to come to their farm and pick these flowers. Those who visit are given...
The International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.
kadn.com
Woman Owned Gourmet Popcorn Business Heating Up In Youngsville
Co-Owners, Dawn Smith and Hannah Patin, joined News15 at Noon to share about the newest business, that popped up in Acadiana, Bayou Pop Gourmet Popcorn. The duo shared how exactly they found themselves in the Gourmet Popcorn business.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
15th Annual Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Festival Announces 2022 Date
The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival announced the date of this year's festival.
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Comments / 0