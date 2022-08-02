ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
BBC

Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration

Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
BBC

Michelle O'Neill's IRA comments were sickening, victim says

The brother of a man murdered by the IRA has described Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill's comments about the organisation as "sickening". Ms O'Neill told BBC News NI's Red Lines podcast there had been no alternative to IRA violence during the Troubles. Colin Worton said there had always...
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
BBC

Twelfth: 57 potential offences reported at bonfires

Police have received reports of 57 potential offences that took place at bonfires over the Twelfth period. The reports include effigies, hate slogans and the theft and destruction of political material. It comes after effigies of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were hung from a County Antrim...
