49-Year-Old Eric John Bowers Dead After Hit And Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced that they were looking for a driver involved in a hit and run accident on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that the accident took place at around 9:40 PM at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to their reports, a now identified 49-year-old male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked pedestrian crossing when a dark colored sedan struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The accident remains under investigation.

Any person with information related to this incident is LVMPD’s crash investigation unit at 702-828-3786.

02 August 2022