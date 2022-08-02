New Jersey’s Best Vegan Restaurants Found at the Jersey Shore

Read on mybeachradio.com
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
These 10 ice creams will always mean real summer in NJ
Depending on where you were from you either called these water ice, Italian ice, or ices but Marinos were only called ices. You could get them on the ice cream truck and they were the only prices in a cup that you could get from the ice cream truck. When you got about halfway down scraping with that flat wooden spoon thingy you could turn it over and eat the slushy part that would form at the bottom.
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Anyone remember these discontinued products being sold in NJ?
They’re doing it again. Another fast food giant is doing the bend-and-snap. That’s the “Legally Blond” sexy tease. Taco Bell, which has broken more hearts than Ariana Grande, is still teasing us with this sad Mexican pizza lap dance of theirs. First, they discontinued the classic...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected
Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Eating disorders in NJ teens have been getting worse
A new study confirms eating disorders, especially among New Jersey teens, have worsened significantly during the pandemic. Hospital Association president and CEO Cathy Bennett said the COVID health crisis has had a significant impact “on the mental health, the behavioral health of our youth in New Jersey.”. The report,...
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
