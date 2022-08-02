Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

Read on wincountry.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
Arson suspect arrested and charged for fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Thursday, August 4, that the man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged. Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Brereton breached the fence surrounding Planned Parenthood and...
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
911 outage in Kalamazoo County, dispatch advises other contacts
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A service outage may be affecting people's ability to call 911, says the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch. KCCDA is saying that Charter Communications notified them around 6:00 pm about a service interruption, which could possibly keep people from calling 911. For now, KCCDA urges people...
6 and 11-year-old girls taken from foster home in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police believe that two young girls reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County have been taken by their mother. Authorities say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker went missing from the...
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
Teenager dies after tree limb falls on vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A teenager died after a tree limb fell on their car, causing the driver to hit a tree. Landen Taggart, 17, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street around 4:29 p.m., Aug. 3, in south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
PD: 2 men killed in plane crash near South Haven
Two men were killed in a plane crash near South Haven Tuesday morning that was not discovered for about 24 hours, police say.
Daughter calls mom’s killer a coward who shot her when she opened the door
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Felicia Carter began writing a letter she intended to read at the sentencing for the man who murdered her mother just one week after the killing. Months later, she passionately read from and delivered her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon. Felicia Carter confronted her mother’s...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
Four races decided in primary for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The four contested primary races are decided for the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The Aug. 2 primary narrowed the field for winners to move on to the Nov. 2 general election, where they compete for two-year terms. The county districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, with new boundaries for a reduced nine county board districts.
