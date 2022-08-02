FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...

