FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade

fox35orlando.com
Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren, who represents Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The governor said he is suspending Warren, an elected official, saying Warren thinks he’s above the law and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April
TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis Objects to Ad in Miami-Dade Schools Race
A lawyer for Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding that a political committee backing a Miami-Dade County school-board candidate stop using the governor’s image on advertisements, as DeSantis has endorsed a different candidate in the race. A mail piece pitches Marta Perez, who is running for the District 8 seat...
cltampa.com
Florida Planned Parenthood refuses to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate
The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC said Tuesday it will remain neutral in the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as abortion has become a top issue in this year’s elections. In a brief news release, the PAC did not explain its decision. The U.S. Supreme Court’s...
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
WPTV
New charter school law that expands approval powers to state -- not just school districts -- sparks concerns
They're now considered the most popular school choice for parents in Florida. Over the past five years, the number of charter schools has increased 5% across the state, with student enrollment up by more than 20%, according to Florida's Department of Education (FDOE). Now a quietly signed new state law...
floridapolitics.com
Lauren Book wins endorsement from new committee of former state leaders
Members of the group have political service that stretches back to the 1960s. A newly formed political committee composed of leaders from all levels of government and a large spectrum of political persuasions threw its weight behind Lauren Book’s re-election bid Tuesday. Democratic Senate Leader Book’s race to represent...
sflcn.com
Hazelle Rogers – Democrat- Broward County Commission District 9
Hazelle Rogers – Democrat is a Candidate Broward County Commission Seat District 9 and is seeking your vote on August 23rd, 2022. Listen to an interview with Mayor Hazelle Rogers Running for Broward County Commission – District 9 with Eddy Edwards – Riddims Marketing.
orlandoweekly.com
Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
floridianpress.com
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
islandernews.com
Fried’s new campaign TV ad reminds voters FL has never elected a female governor, could she be the first?
In a new campaign ad, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried walks among rows of mannequins dressed in suits with male-cut styled wigs to represent the past and present Florida governors. Without saying it outright, the ad highlights a glass ceiling left unbroken in the state — Florida has not yet...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis accuses Biden White House of ‘taking lunch money from poor kids’ due to LGBTQ policy
DeSantis says a federal anti-discrimination push threatens school lunch funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Joe Biden administration of trying to take poor kids’ lunch money, in the latest escalation of conflict between Tallahassee and Washington on issues of gender identity. DeSantis, at a press conference in Rockledge Wednesday,...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava threatens to sue over misleading photo with HD 113 candidate
‘Should you fail to abide by her request, she will exhaust all legal options.’. A lawyer representing Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is warning a Democratic candidate for state office to stop using her photo in advertisements or face legal recourse. A recent mailer sent to voters includes a...
cltampa.com
Judge says Tampa Bay Republican congressional candidate is ineligible to run after he improperly notarized paperwork
A Leon County circuit judge Friday ruled that a Republican candidate is ineligible to run for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he failed to properly qualify. Judge John Cooper ruled against candidate c after holding a hearing Thursday and Friday. Cooper issued a verbal decision that Torres “should be decertified as a candidate,” said Mark Herron, an attorney for the plaintiffs who challenged Torres’ candidacy.
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
More Than 460,000 Florida Primary Ballots Cast
With the Aug. 23 primary elections about three weeks away, more than 460,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast as of Monday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. In all, 460,230 ballots had been cast, with Democrats holding a slight edge over Republicans.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida's reduced school lunches could be pulled over state's anti-trans agenda
Free school lunches for children in Florida may be at risk because Florida officials do not want to comply with federal requirements around gender identity. Under new rules, schools are required to hang a poster announcing that the school complies with regulations against civil rights discrimination. The new poster says the school is prohibited from discriminating anyone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, disability and age.
Northwest residents hold rally in support of vice mayor
Pompano Beach – In response to the attempt by Mayor Rex Hardin to strip Beverly Perkins of her position as vice mayor, a group of residents organized a show of support Monday outside the commission chambers. Hardin’s attempt to remove Perkins stems from an April video that was recently...
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
