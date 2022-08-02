ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade

islandernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.islandernews.com

Comments / 5

Related
fox35orlando.com

Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren, who represents Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The governor said he is suspending Warren, an elected official, saying Warren thinks he’s above the law and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April

TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis Objects to Ad in Miami-Dade Schools Race

A lawyer for Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding that a political committee backing a Miami-Dade County school-board candidate stop using the governor’s image on advertisements, as DeSantis has endorsed a different candidate in the race. A mail piece pitches Marta Perez, who is running for the District 8 seat...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Lauren Book wins endorsement from new committee of former state leaders

Members of the group have political service that stretches back to the 1960s. A newly formed political committee composed of leaders from all levels of government and a large spectrum of political persuasions threw its weight behind Lauren Book’s re-election bid Tuesday. Democratic Senate Leader Book’s race to represent...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
orlandoweekly.com

Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#The Democratic Party#School Board#Fl Democratic Party#American#Moms For Liberty
cltampa.com

Judge says Tampa Bay Republican congressional candidate is ineligible to run after he improperly notarized paperwork

A Leon County circuit judge Friday ruled that a Republican candidate is ineligible to run for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he failed to properly qualify. Judge John Cooper ruled against candidate c after holding a hearing Thursday and Friday. Cooper issued a verbal decision that Torres “should be decertified as a candidate,” said Mark Herron, an attorney for the plaintiffs who challenged Torres’ candidacy.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's reduced school lunches could be pulled over state's anti-trans agenda

Free school lunches for children in Florida may be at risk because Florida officials do not want to comply with federal requirements around gender identity. Under new rules, schools are required to hang a poster announcing that the school complies with regulations against civil rights discrimination. The new poster says the school is prohibited from discriminating anyone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, disability and age.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote

Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy