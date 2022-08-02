Librarians' union ratifies its first contract with University of Michigan administration

Read on www.wemu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Related
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: TheRide has big plans after voters approve millage issue
David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU and thank you for stopping by on a post primary election Wednesday. I'm David Fair, and this special primary election edition of Issues of the Environment is focused on one of the ballot issues decided yesterday. It was a major public transportation measure put forth by the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority. It asked voters to allow for putting together the proposal that the AAATA estimated the first year of collection would result in over $22 million. And with a nearly 61% approval margin, voters on Tuesday agreed to that deal. Joining us today is the CEO of TheRide, Matt Carpenter. And thank you so much for making time after what I imagine was a rather long night for you.
empowerwisconsin.org
U of Michigan Cancel Culture compared to Maoist China
Locals living in the southeastern part of the Lower Peninsula have nicknamed the University of Michigan the “People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.” In the fall of 2021, that moniker gained a bit of legitimacy when students attempted to cancel Bright Sheng, a professor of musical composition, who showed his class Laurence Olivier’s 1965 film adaptation of Othello, in which the actor donned blackface. Though the university fully reinstated Sheng after an investigation, his ordeal was reminiscent of those of professors during the Cultural Revolution — which Sheng lived through in Maoist China — who faced denunciation and intimidation from their students for contradicting the regime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners invests in 'Barrier Busters'
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners took up the issue of funding the organization Barrier Busters at Wednesday night's meeting. Barrier Busters is a group of more than 100 social service agencies. They provide emergency funding to Washtenaw County residents in need. After much discussion, the board voted to give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
wemu.org
Cynthia Harrison wins seat in Ann Arbor City Council's 1st ward
Cynthia Harrison has won the 1st Ward Democratic Primary for Ann Arbor City Council. Sitting councilman Jeff Hayner did not seek reelection. Harrison defeated Angeline Smith Tuesday with 71% of the vote and has effectively already won the seat. Harrison will be unopposed in November, barring a write-in candidacy, and...
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
wemu.org
Fawn Armstrong, Karl Barr advance to general election for open 14-A District Judge seat
The open seat was created when Judge Kirk Tabbey retired. It covers all district court matters for Washtenaw County with the exception of the city of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township. Armstrong received the most support in the 4-way race with 34 percent of the vote. She is an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Army veteran.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wemu.org
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor celebrates win and looks ahead to November and beyond
David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and our post-primary election coverage continues. I'm David Fair. And on the other end of our phone line is Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor. The unofficial vote count shows Taylor took the primary race with about 62% support of Ann Arbor voters. Former Ann Arbor City Councilwoman Anne Bannister took in about 38%. Mr. Mayor, thank you so much for joining us on a post-election morning.
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Arab American News
Alabas Farhat wins Democratic primary for newly-drawn State House District Three
The result of the Democratic primary election for the newly-drawn State House District Three, held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be decisive for the upcoming general election. The district is generally left-leaning and the Democratic primary winner will no doubt take the legislative seat. Alabas Farhat won on Tuesday in...
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race
The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.
Comments / 0