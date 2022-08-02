ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's passing at 88: A Bob Ryan tribute

 2 days ago
(AP Photo)

There are few people in the sphere of Boston Celtics media who know the team or its history better than Celtics Boston Globe beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan. And even though his time with the franchise began just after legendary Boston big man Bill Russell‘s ended, Ryan knows the story of the greatest of all Celtics well.

The longtime Boston sports journalist took some time with fellow New England sports media personality Gary Tanguay to memorialize Russell after news broke of his death on Sunday at the accomplished age of 88, Ryan and Tanguay paid tribute to the 11-time champion in a special episode of the latter’s semi-eponymous show, the CLNS Media “Ryan, Tanguay and Goodman” podcast.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear Ryan and Tanguay celebrate the life and career of the great Bill Russell.

