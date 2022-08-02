Read on slippedisc.com
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Taiwan, under siege, goes all-out Liszt
While China imposes a no-go zone on the island of Taiwan, a pair of piano professors are putting on a five-concert Franz Liszt Piano Festival in blithe defiance of the global threat. The festival will include the composer’s complete works for piano and orchestra, the opera fantasies Don Juan, Norma...
Slipped Disc
Big boos for Siegfried at Bayreuth
On a hot night when the bars ran out of ice, the black-tie audience vented its frustrations on the third part of Wagner’s Ring with a return to collective cat-calling. Austrian director Valentin Schwarz continued his Netflix-aimed soap opera by portraying the dragon that Siegfried kills as the ailing head of a mafia family.
Slipped Disc
Minnesota’s maestro just got married
A week after being appointed music director of the Minnesota Orchestra, the Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård has announced a different kind of happiness. The couple’s kilts were presumably acquired at the maestro’s other position, with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
Slipped Disc
Death of a US orchestra builder, 89
Tim Page has written a Washington Post obituary of William Hudson, a conductor who came to the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra when it had 60 unpaid musicians and left it 36 years later with 110, fully paid. His motto? ‘A conductor’s work is never finished.’
Slipped Disc
Biz news: Agency replaces bickering Eyvazov
Centre Stage Management of Berlin has got over yesterday’s loss of the contentious Azeri tenor Yusif Eyvazov, husband of its former client Anna Netrebko. The agency, owned by Universal Music, has signed the fast rising US-Chilean tenor Jonathan Tetelman, who was the longterm partner of the Latvian soprano Kristine Opolais.
Slipped Disc
‘Classical music has been erased from the public space’
Niall Gooch in The Critic laments ‘the disappearance of classical music from the kind of cultural settings where it used to be common.’. … It’s hard, for example, to imagine that the BBC will ever again use an operatic aria as the theme for their World Cup coverage, as they did with “Nessun Dorma” for Italia ’90. Opera is officially elitist, notwithstanding the fact that you can generally get a decent seat at ENO for rather less than you’d pay for a decent seat at one of London’s Premiership football grounds, or for an Adele concert — the cheapest tickets for her last London performance were £90.
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth’s Wotan bounces back
We hear that the Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, who crashed out of last night’s Walküre, has recovered sufficiently to sing the opening night of Siegfried. ‘Tomasz Konieczny is on the road to recovery,’ the company says. What was it Stanislavsky said about brandishing guns too early in...
Slipped Disc
Martha shines again in Jerusalem
The programme has just been released for next month’s Jerusalem Chamber Music Festival, under the artistic direction of Elena Bashkirova. The star turn will be Martha Argerich, playing lots of chamber music including 4-hand piano with Israel Phil chief Lahav Shani. Get in there while tickets last. Full programme...
Slipped Disc
Two London Symphony Orchestra principals get wed
Congratulations to Chi-Yu Mo, the LSO’s principal E-flat clarinet, and Juliana Koch, principal oboe, who posted their wedding pictures today from the Lake District. We wish them many years of happiness.
Slipped Disc
Lewis Hamilton finds a piano teacher
It seems the Formula-1 racing driver needs help on those hairpin bends. ‘I like to train all the time,’ he says. So someone recommended a teacher at Disney. So good, they named him twice. By the second lesson, Lewis is able to play an Adele song. Lang Lang thinks:...
Slipped Disc
A remote premiere for a global concerto
The world premiere of James MacMillan’s second violin concerto has been scheduled for Perth in the north of Scotland at the end of next month. MacMillan is Scotland’s most successful composer. The soloist is Nicola Benedetti, incoming director of the Edinburgh Festival. The concerto will then make its...
Slipped Disc
Salzburg: Kissin out, Yuja in
One pianist has a pain in his arm, the other will make her festival debut on Friday night. (SF, 03 August 2022) The Salzburg Festival is sorry to announce that Evgeny Kissin has been forced to cancel his Solo Recital on Friday, 5 August, at the Haus für Mozart. As the artist informed the Festival with great regret, pain in his arm has compelled him to take a break for some time, and he has been unable to prepare adequately for this solo recital.
Slipped Disc
Yusif Eyvazov cuts the last knot
When Anna Netrebko found the world’s opera houses closing their doors to her over Putin’s Ukraine invasion, she fired her longstanding agent, Judith Neuhoff, at Universal-owned Centre Stage Management, as well as her record label, Deutsche Grammophon. Her husband, the Azerbaijani tenor Eyvazov, was not subject to the...
