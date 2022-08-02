Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy announced

LONGVIEW – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday, according to our news partner KETK. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning of the school year. Six former district administrators, teachers and employees were indicted on abuse charges against special needs students at J.L. Everhart Elementary, however officials said the decision to add the cameras is not because of those cases. Former Principal Cassandra Renee James, former Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, former teacher’s aides Paula Hawkins Dixon and Cynthia Denise Talley and former teacher Priscilla Johnson were each indicted for various offenses against the students including striking, restraining and holding them down.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO