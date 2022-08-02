Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy announced

Read on ktbb.com
Lindale ISD Police increase staff for upcoming school year
LINDALE — The Lindale Independent School District announced Thursday that it will be increasing its police staff for the 2022-2023 school year. The district will reportedly have a full time, armed and trained police officer at every campus during the school year. The Lindale ISD Police Department was initially established in 2015 with three officers and with the new staff increase, there will be a total of six officers. The district says that all Lindale ISD Police Officers have completed the Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement class, including training beyond the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) program as a part of our current safety and security standards.
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence
TYLER – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence according to our news partner KETK. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the jury, according to the district attorney. “Evidence also proved Wilson’s extensive and violent criminal history, which included previous convictions for both attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the district attorney said. Wilson’s prior convictions increased his punishment range to 25 years to life in prison, and after deliberations the jury sentenced him to life in prison.
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY — One man arrested, one law enforcement official injured, following a stand-off just outside of Jacksonville. Our news partner KETK reports, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said deputies were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in a camper. Officials said he fled to a nearby residence on CR 1516 and barricaded himself in. When officers and a SWAT team got to the house, the subject was hiding in one of the rooms. Officers entered the house moments later and a fight began while officers attempted to restrain the suspect. The man reportedly began “hitting one officer over the head.” Dickson said the officer who was hit in the head sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was booked into the Cherokee County Jail.
Fires in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road and CR 398 is blocked as of this writing. The grass fire is about two acres.
Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSON — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). According to our news partner KETK, Pemberton was last seen on Monday, August 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. If you have seen her or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.
20-acre fire causes emergency evacuation in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained. FM 2088 east of FM 2869 is closed. Fire evacuation has commenced to anyone on the east side of Horseshoe Bend. If you know anyone in Horseshoe Bend or the area around it officials ask that you please let them know.
Longview ISD to add cameras in special ed classrooms
LONGVIEW – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday, according to our news partner KETK. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning of the school year. Six former district administrators, teachers and employees were indicted on abuse charges against special needs students at J.L. Everhart Elementary, however officials said the decision to add the cameras is not because of those cases. Former Principal Cassandra Renee James, former Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, former teacher’s aides Paula Hawkins Dixon and Cynthia Denise Talley and former teacher Priscilla Johnson were each indicted for various offenses against the students including striking, restraining and holding them down.
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
TYLER — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to our news partner KETK, the lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco. The lawsuit alleges that the streaming services have not paid annual franchise fees that are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA) and are used to fund basic city services.
US Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has purchased nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County, according to our news partner KETK. The 250 acres are bottomland hardwood forests, or “river swamps“, along with four miles of Neches River frontage at the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. “Conserving bottomland hardwood forests along Texas’ rivers is a high priority for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Amy Lueders, the Service’s Southwest Regional Director. The acquisition contains a mixed pine forest along the higher elevations and bottomland hardwood forest along the Neches River riparian wetlands. The goal is to benefit resident and migratory wildlife in the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. Neches River National Wildlife Refuge was established in 2006 to protect wintering, nesting and migratory habitat for migratory birds of the Central Flyway and to ensure protection of the bottomland hardwoods for their diverse biological value. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service purchased the property using the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was established by Congress in 1964 to safeguard natural areas.
