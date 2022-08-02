Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones leaked by Canadian retailer

Sennheiser's next noise-cancelling headphones aren't due to be unveiled until later this month, but a Canadian retailer has jumped the gun and leaked the first full images of the Momentum 4 Wireless.

As you can see, the fourth generation cans boast sleek new ear cups and a comfy-looking, fabric-wrapped headband. Quite a contrast to the more traditional-looking Momentum 3 cans, which feature a steampunk-inspired steel headband.

The listing on the Canada Computers & Electronics website prices the Momentum 4 at $449.95 CAD (£290 / $350 / AU$500). If that's legit, it looks like Sennheiser is out to undercut rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£380 / $399 / AU$550).

The leak doesn't reveal much in the way of specs, but it does mention "Smart Pause", which automatically halts playback when you remove the headphones, and "Auto On/Off", which would likely help the Momentum 4 save battery life.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The listing also features a pic of the Momentum 4 Wireless packed away in a nifty travel case. Inside, there's what appears to be USB-A and USB-C cables for charging, a 3.5mm cable for wired use and a plane adaptor to keep frequent flyers happy.

Sennheiser teased the Momentum 4 Wireless a couple of months ago, promising a complete design revamp, "best-in-class sound", the latest noise-cancelling tech and a staggering 60 hour battery life (some of the best wireless headphones struggle to last half that).

Excited for the proper launch? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are due to be available globally in August, which means we could be days away from the official event.

MORE:

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

Read our five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review

The best headphones deals on the internet

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.