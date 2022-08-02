ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones leaked by Canadian retailer

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 6 days ago

Sennheiser's next noise-cancelling headphones aren't due to be unveiled until later this month, but a Canadian retailer has jumped the gun and leaked the first full images of the Momentum 4 Wireless.

As you can see, the fourth generation cans boast sleek new ear cups and a comfy-looking, fabric-wrapped headband. Quite a contrast to the more traditional-looking Momentum 3 cans, which feature a steampunk-inspired steel headband.

The listing on the Canada Computers & Electronics website prices the Momentum 4 at $449.95 CAD (£290 / $350 / AU$500). If that's legit, it looks like Sennheiser is out to undercut rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£380 / $399 / AU$550).

The leak doesn't reveal much in the way of specs, but it does mention "Smart Pause", which automatically halts playback when you remove the headphones, and "Auto On/Off", which would likely help the Momentum 4 save battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRQds_0h1bWUPr00

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The listing also features a pic of the Momentum 4 Wireless packed away in a nifty travel case. Inside, there's what appears to be USB-A and USB-C cables for charging, a 3.5mm cable for wired use and a plane adaptor to keep frequent flyers happy.

Sennheiser teased the Momentum 4 Wireless a couple of months ago, promising a complete design revamp, "best-in-class sound", the latest noise-cancelling tech and a staggering 60 hour battery life (some of the best wireless headphones struggle to last half that).

Excited for the proper launch? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are due to be available globally in August, which means we could be days away from the official event.

