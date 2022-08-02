ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Meet the candidates battling for Minnesota House District 5B

Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for house district 5B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response. House District 5B. Gregg Hendrickson (Independence-Alliance):. Name: Gregg Hendrickson. Age: 62. Hometown: Long Prairie, MN. Education: BS in Business Adm. Major in...
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4

Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
BURNSVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?

Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jim Hagedorn
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments

(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Traverse County Attorney attempts to appeal abortion decision

Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a motion Thursday to intervene to appeal a Ramsey County judge’s ruling that threw out many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said last week he would not appeal the ruling by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan which...
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Attorney General#Republican#Gop#Democratic
cwbradio.com

Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KAAL-TV

New Minnesota laws taking effect this week

(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota Primary Voting Information

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KEY 2022 ELECTION DATES IN MINNESOTA. Aug. 8: Last day for in-person early voting for primary. Sept. 23: Early voting begins for general election. Nov. 7: Last day for in-person early voting. Nov. 8: Election day. WHO CAN VOTE IN MINNESOTA?. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy