Read on kxlp941.com
Related
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for July 18 – 24, 2022
Keren Adanari Alvarez Linan, Sleepy Eye: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, initiate / compose / send / retrieve / read electronic message, fees and fines $135. Robert James Cordle, Wabasso: misdemeanor no Minnesota driver’s license, fees and fines $185. Zachary Randall Jones, Marshall: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 64/60, fees...
kxlp941.com
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Kandiyohi by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sibley; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
kxlp941.com
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
myklgr.com
Utah man injured in Redwood County rollover Saturday
A Utah man was injured when his vehicle rolled over in Redwood County Saturday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:12 a.m. on July 30, George Casares, age 54, lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 71. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled onto its roof.
fox9.com
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Crash East of Hutchinson
Two drivers were injured in a crash east of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Andrew Stroming of Hutchinson was taken to Hutchinson Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and 60-year-old Glen Schaefer of Brownton was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
krwc1360.com
Loretto Man Injured in Car vs. Semi Crash in Gibbon
A Loretto man was injured Tuesday when the car he was driving collided with a semi in the City of Gibbon, Minnesota. The State Patrol reports that shortly after 3 PM, a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on 1st Avenue in Gibbon when it collided with an eastbound semi truck on Highway 19.
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myklgr.com
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Southern Minnesota News
Victim hospitalized, supect arrested following knife assault in St. James
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A suspect is behind bars and a victim was hospitalized following an assault with a knife in St. James early Tuesday morning. St. James police and Watonwan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Responding...
Comments / 0