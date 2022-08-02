ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber turns cash flow positive for the first time in bumper quarter

 3 days ago
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever on Tuesday and forecast third-quarter operating profit above estimates, as more people rely on its services for transport and ordering in food.

The company's stock surged 15% to $28.2 and helped push shares of Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) by 11% and DoorDash (DASH.N) by 4%.

Uber generated free cash flow of $382 million in the second quarter, topping analysts' expectations of $263.2 million, as trips exceeded levels seen before the pandemic, boosted by office reopenings and a surge in travel demand.

The company also added more drivers and delivery agents to its fleet in the quarter, taking their total number to an all-time high of about 5 million and allaying concerns that soaring gas prices were deterring them from signing up.

"We have a very strong flow of new drivers who are signing up, coming on to earn," Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said, adding that more than 70% of new drivers opted to join Uber to manage a hit from inflation and rising costs of living.

At its delivery business, which includes Uber Eats, growth slowed from the prior quarter but the company expects ordering in to become a habit for consumers.

Revenue from Uber's delivery segment rose 37% to $2.69 billion, while that of ride-share business surged 120% to $3.55 billion in the quarter ended June 30, both surpassing Wall Street expectations.

"These results are particularly impressive given the growing list of macro and micro concerns weighing on Uber and Lyft," MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said.

Lyft is scheduled to report results on Thursday.

Uber's net loss was $2.6 billion, largely hurt by investments in companies such as India's Zomato (ZOMT.NS). It is likely to sell its stake in the Indian food-delivery firm on Wednesday, a source told Reuters. read more

Uber's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $364 million, surpassing estimates of $257.89 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA of $440 million-$470 million, also above estimates of $383.95 million.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Engadget

Robinhood lays off almost a quarter of its staff

For the second time this year, Robinhood is cutting its headcount. On Tuesday, the company it would lay off 23 percent of its workforce. According to CEO Vlad Tenev, the cuts will affect every part of Robinhood’s business but will primarily target the company’s “operations, marketing and program management functions.”
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
STOCKS
