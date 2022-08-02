Lake Charles Fire Dept Invites Everyone to City Council Meeting

Read on mymagiclc.com
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
Construction Is Underway To Restore The Capital One Tower Downtown Lake Charles
Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Glenda Duplichan Benefit in Westlake Saturday
The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Calcasieu Parish “Zydeco Deputy” Shows off in the Kitchen
DeWayne Simmons showed off just a few weeks ago during the Jamie Bergeron concert at Beauxdines. The Calcasieu Parish deputy picked up an accordion and went to town, as the crowd watched in awe. Now, Simmons is attempting a run at a band. DeWayne Simmons and the Zydeco Quiet Storm is the name of the band and features Simmons on the accordion.
Lake Charles Captain Awarded D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement
Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
Calcasieu Police Jury Hosting Annual Back To School Fun Day
Summer vacation is winding down quickly and the new school year in Calcasieu Parish is about to get underway. The City of Lake Charles wants all residents to save the date, Saturday, August 6, as this is going to be a day for families in the area to get one more opportunity to enjoy the summer. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is throwing a major end-of-summer party for the public!
Satire “City of Lake Charles” Facebook Page Goes Viral
There is just something horribly wrong and absolutely hilarious about satire pages. They typically stay anonymous, but that leaves them to freely just go hard on whatever they are choosing to make fun of. Much like the celebrity roasts of the past, satire pages just go for the jugular at times and show no mercy. That seems to be the case with a satire page called "The City of Lake Charles".
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
The City Of Lake Charles Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an I for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings
Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
Gayle’s Shot Bar Announces First Singles Mixer in August
Kids, back in the day people met at events and public places. There was no swiping or super swiping when it came to meeting people. Gayle's Shot Bar on Ryan Street seems to be getting back to those roots of meeting potential mates the old-school way with their first-ever Singles Night.
City Of Lake Charles To Build New Mardi Gras Museum Of Imperial
The City of Lake Charles is going to get a new museum! The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced it is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, in Lake Chares. The funds are going towards the construction of a brand new building for the Mardi Gras Museum Of Imperial Calcasieu!
This Gas Pump Purchase in Westlake Shows the Struggle is Real!
I don't know who was at the pump before this picture was taken, but it sure does show you the current reality that a lot of us are living in. I am not writing this to make fun of anyone. We all have our struggles right now. When I first started driving at 16, gas was .99 cents a gallon. I just filled up my truck yesterday and shocked myself when I said "and $125 on pump 10". I almost puked just saying those words!
