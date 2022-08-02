ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?

The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Ty France
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Yankees fielding calls on star infielder Gleyber Torres as deadline winds to an end

The New York Yankees have covered all the bases at the trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, and Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Those are the three primary players added to the roster, all the while adding another bullpen arm in Lou Trivino, who will help down the stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent

On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Royals#The New York Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#The Chicago Cubs
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox News

The Guardians remain the only team playing better than anticipated, and that doesn’t bode well for Minny and Chicago We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition. Luis Robert Returns to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal

Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers

The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. The hilarious post...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Three questions facing Brewers after trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers made big headlines in the past two days. Four-time All-Star Josh Hader was traded to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects. Additionally, Mark Mathias and Antoine Kelly were shipped to the Texas Rangers in exchange for relief pitcher Matt Bush. Lastly, in the final hours before the trade deadline, reliever Trevor Rosenthal was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Double-A outfielder Tristan Peters. As many fans have pointed out on social media, David Stearns and company failed to bring an upgraded bat to Milwaukee. Stearns addressed this question before the deadline even passed, saying that he could not see a clear position of need on the team. According to Adam McCalvy, Stearns was also surprised that some bats were not moved at the deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners acquire injured lefty Matthew Boyd from Giants

The Mariners are set to acquire left-hander Matthew Boyd in a trade with the Giants, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’s currently on the injured list and has spent the entire season to date rehabbing from September surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, but Boyd makes for an interesting roll of the dice and could give the M’s a quality arm late in the season if he’s able to return from that surgery.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy