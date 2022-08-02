Read on www.postandcourier.com
Back to school with Berkeley County Library System
Berkeley County Library's System's (BCLS) Faith Johnson welcomed her grandniece Isabella Oppenheimer with open arms at the Aug. 4 Back to School Community Event at the Sangaree Library in Summerville. The local event — co-hosted with the Sangaree Special Tax District —welcomed students with crayons, books and refreshments from noon-4 p.m., as the youngsters had an opportunity to interact with Berkeley County first responders.
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
A city leader looks to the future
Walterboro’s latest leader is helping to showcase the city’s natural beauty while balancing incoming growth. Ryan R. McLeod is the assistant city manager for the City of Walterboro. In this role, he says he is faced with the challenge of balancing growth with the city’s existing charm and natural beauty. “We have a great downtown area; however, most would agree it is underutilized and in need of revitalization. We are working with Main Street South Carolina and will lean on their resources and technical support,” he said. “We are excited for the future of Walterboro and will continue to lean on capital projects to continue to grow the rich character the City of Walterboro has to offer.”
The Morris Island Lighthouse
Just before the Revolutionary War, the South’s first lighthouse was completed. Known as the “Charleston Light,” it stood 42 feet tall and burned whale oil to help guide vessels into the Charleston Harbor. On Aug. 7, 1789, Congress passed an act to establish lighthouses, beacons, buoys and...
Parents frustrated about overcrowding at Lucy Beckham High School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of parents who call themselves the ‘Long Point Parents’ are voicing their frustrations about overcrowding at a Mount Pleasant high school. They sent a letter to the Charleston County School District detailing claims of what they believe is leading to overcrowding and the need for portable classrooms at […]
"Stomp out the Stigma" for mental health
Waccamaw Center for Mental Health in Kingstree will be hosting a "Mental Health Back To School Luau" for the communities of Williamsburg County. This affair is designed to "Stomp out the Stigma" for Mental Health. This event will take place Thursday, August 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 501 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. The event is sponsored by the local agencies of Williamsburg County. They include: DSS, DJJ, DDSN, Voc. Rehab., Waccamaw EOC, Sheriff's Dept., Fire Dept., and Williamsburg County Government.
3 upcoming Charleston food events worth putting on your calendar
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. Charleston restaurants and pop-ups are soaking up the final days of summer with a handful of affordable events that are worth putting on your calendar.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
Myrtle Grove monument unveiling ceremony held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN -- Members of the Georgetown community gathered July 20 for the unveiling of a monument to those buried in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. “This is the culmination of at 10-year process,” said Steve Williams, one of the volunteers who has been working to see the Myrtle Grove restored, told the Georgetown Times. “It began with Tony Nelson recognizing his relatives were buried there.”
Charleston County working to fill vacant 911 operator positions
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- 47 jobs are open for applicants at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center as of August 3. The call center in Ladson, that serves the whole county, is suffering from short-staffing and needs new operators to get back on it’s feet. “We need some people for sure. As well as […]
Beyond the Headlines: Goose Creek's growing Brazilian community
There is a growing Brazilian community within Goose Creek, where city officials estimate that about 7,000 residents in the city of 48,000 can trace their roots back to Brazil. Brazilian restaurants and businesses are concentrated in and around the Red Bank corridor, a section of the city that some believe could become the next Park Circle. Andrew Miller and Parker Milner explore how this vibrant Brazilian community could influence future development in the area while adding diversity to industries across the city.
Today's events for Aug 5
First Friday Festivals will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Town of Salley pavilion. DJ Derek Williams will perform. There also will be food trucks. For more information or to sign up, call 803-258-3485. A luncheon for those who attended the Windsor School will be held...
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
Soul Care Counseling Opens in Mt. Pleasant
The Charleston area’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling- led by LPC-A Brittany Murray (right) – is now open in Mt. Pleasant. Available for both in-person and telehealth services, Murray helps individuals, couples and families struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, life transitions, self-esteem issues, relational conflicts, and more. Murray, who graduated with a Masters of Science in Clinical Counseling from Charleston Southern University, says she is passionate about “helping clients discover the root of their distress and applying wisdom and truth found in counseling psychology to bring about healing and wellbeing.”
