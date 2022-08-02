ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. panel subpoenas Smith & Wesson over assault rifle data

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doAbX_0h1bTXxP00

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O) for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, it said in a statement.

The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, cited incomplete data and gaps in the company's metrics in seeking documents from the firearms manufacturer, citing a copy of the letter notifying CEO Mark Smith of the congressional summons.

"This subpoena was made necessary by your unwillingness to voluntarily comply with the Committee’s investigation, including your refusal to testify about your company’s troubling business practices ... and your refusal to voluntarily produce key information about your company’s sale of assault weapons to civilians," Maloney wrote in a letter to Smith.

Representatives for Smith & Wesson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the subpoena, first reported by the Washington Post.

The panel had summoned Smith along with the CEOs of Sturm, Ruger & Co (RGR.N) and privately held Daniel Defense to appear July 27 following a string of mass shootings as U.S. lawmakers grappled for ways to address America's gun violence.

At the hearing, lawmakers pressed the two CEOs who did appear for details on the marketing of assault-style weapons used in recent shootings at a Texas elementary school, a New York grocery store and a Illinois Independence Day parade. read more

Maloney on Tuesday said Smith & Wesson's Smith initially agreed to appear voluntarily but then "abruptly withdrew" five days before the hearing.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that would ban assault-style rifles but the legislation is likely to face defeat in the 50-50 divided Senate where it would need 60 votes to move forward. read more

Congress, however, in June did approve a bipartisan bill with some more modest safety measures including tougher background checks. U.S. President Joe Biden signed it into law June 25. read more

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Bernadette Baum and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 613

Steve Charman
3d ago

Welcome to the Democratic Communist Party. George Soras is teaching them how Hitler ran his country. China is also helping on how to disarm the Citizens

Reply(16)
424
WarchiefANU
3d ago

"For those who do not understand the meaning of "Rights" We need to make it clear once and for all: The 2nd Amendment does not apply to full-auto, belt-fed, semi-auto, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Amendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on the government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Amendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids Government interference in the "Right" to Keep and Bear Arms, Period. The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms, Shall Not Be 'Infringed". This also applies to the other "Rights". They are not granted they stipulate "Inherent" "Rights" that the government may not prohibit." Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office."

Reply(16)
365
Bob Fortini
3d ago

Let's see the Government going after the gun manufacturers because people die ftom guns. Yet they do nothing about our medical profession where anywhere from 200k to 400k people die every year from medical mistakes. Makes you scratch your heard and go Hmmmm

Reply(40)
193
Related
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

A Billion Reasons Why the Senate Won’t Ban Assault Weapons

The House of Representatives voted along party lines last week to revive long-expired restrictions on certain types of semi-automatic firearms, including the AR-15, with Democrats targeting America’s most polarizing style of gun following a horrific spate of mass shootings. But don’t expect a new assault weapons ban in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Wesson Brands Inc#Democratic#The Washington Post
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured

A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

530K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy