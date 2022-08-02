ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Kerstetter
2d ago

at one time I praised Manchin for sticking to the voters principals but now he has showed me his true colors so my thoughts of him are beyond never wanting him representing our voters

Pat Zimm
2d ago

So they ban offshore drilling or new drilling for a few years so Biden can squawk thst he's protecting the environment. Then they tuck in new and old drilling into some bill in the middle of the night? Sound exactly what the democrats are well known for doing. We have an energy problem that was well on its way to being solved before Biden got in. Now we're once again at the mercy of countries that hate us for oil when we could be taking care if ourselves. Like climate change will stop because we stop nut other countries are going full tilt on gas and oil exploration? Biden selling millions of barrels of our oil to China doesn't help either. We're getting killed at the pump and this oil gift to the Reds must be another one of his sons scams.

George Blanas
2d ago

By agreeing with this bill, Manchin has reached the lowest point in his political career. To publicly say there is not one penny of new taxes on individuals is a flat out lie. Lets wait and see if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with that.

Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
