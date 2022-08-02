at one time I praised Manchin for sticking to the voters principals but now he has showed me his true colors so my thoughts of him are beyond never wanting him representing our voters
So they ban offshore drilling or new drilling for a few years so Biden can squawk thst he's protecting the environment. Then they tuck in new and old drilling into some bill in the middle of the night? Sound exactly what the democrats are well known for doing. We have an energy problem that was well on its way to being solved before Biden got in. Now we're once again at the mercy of countries that hate us for oil when we could be taking care if ourselves. Like climate change will stop because we stop nut other countries are going full tilt on gas and oil exploration? Biden selling millions of barrels of our oil to China doesn't help either. We're getting killed at the pump and this oil gift to the Reds must be another one of his sons scams.
By agreeing with this bill, Manchin has reached the lowest point in his political career. To publicly say there is not one penny of new taxes on individuals is a flat out lie. Lets wait and see if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with that.
Comments / 53