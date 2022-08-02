ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin to U.S.: 'megaphone diplomacy' won't work on Griner swap

Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that any talks on a possible prisoner exchange involving U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner needed to be discreet and that "megaphone diplomacy" would not achieve results.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington has made a "substantial offer" to Moscow to release American citizens held in Russia. A source said that the United States was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 716

relay
2d ago

The more these celebrities talk about her and Russia the harder they’re going to come down on her. They should learn to keep their mouth shut. All these celebrities think that the whole world revolves around what they think and no one really cares outside of Hollywood

Reply(36)
477
13F10
2d ago

Hashish oil is not the same as thc oil.I will continue to voice my opinion and stand firm He or she should have to comply with whatever countries drug policies and if found guilty should have to serve their time in their prisons. END OF STORY

Reply(28)
362
Terry G
2d ago

Why hasn’t any journalist asked Biden why he didn’t make offer for Paul long before Griner was arrested???

Reply(49)
413
Reuters

Reuters

