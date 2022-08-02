ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin warns U.S. over 'provocative' Pelosi visit to Taiwan

 3 days ago
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin warned the United States on Tuesday that an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would put it on a collision course with China and provoke tensions in the region.

"We cannot say for sure right now whether she will or will not get there, but everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

China has repeatedly warned Pelosi against going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Beijing says a Pelosi visit would contravene the one-China principle that Washington has vowed to abide by. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jeff Sturgeon
2d ago

It's past time America shows the world we don't bow to other countries threats I dont like Pelosi but it's the principal that other countries can tell Americans where they can go and what to do it's time china is put in its place and the world needs to see this

Tommy
2d ago

When Trump was in the White House and our president all the Dems said Trump was going to get us in WW3! Well it didn’t happen and the Dems have had control for 19 months and we are backing a war that can’t be won and we have China, Russia, N.K and Iran threatening nuclear war against us and our oil reserve is getting lower by the day our economy is crumbling and people are struggling to feed their families and pay Utilities! Dose anyone really believe Joe was the answer!

Kyra Andrews
2d ago

this administration would like nothing more than to start WW111 they are war mongers they make money from war take the United States citizens weapons to defend themselves and then let other countries invade

