Cut the Line & Get Cut, Man Pulls Knife on Another While Pumping Gas in Wappingers

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC
NEW YORK — A crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the series was being filmed. Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the neck and face around 5:15 a.m., according to WNBC.
Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
Maryland sisters killed in Hamptons house fire, cause remains unknown
Two Maryland sisters were killed in a house fire while on vacation in the Hamptons, leaving a family and community in mourning. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac were staying in the eastern Long Island hamlet of Noyac with their parents and brother when the fire broke out early Wednesday morning, Fox5NY reported.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train
A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
