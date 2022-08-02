The US has accused the Taliban of violating its peace deal with America and betraying the people of Afghanistan by sheltering al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. The US killed al-Zawahiri in a Hellfire missile strike from a drone that was targeting the al-Qaeda leader on the balcony of his home in Kabul on Sunday night. President Joe Biden said “justice has been delivered” while announcing the death of the “most wanted terrorist” who masterminded the 9/11 attack.“By hosting and sheltering the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the...

MILITARY ・ 23 HOURS AGO