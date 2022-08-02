Read on www.msnbc.com
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
How Ayman al-Zawahiri’s ‘pattern of life’ allowed the US to kill al-Qaida leader
After a decades-long hunt the simple habit of sitting out on the balcony gave the CIA an opportunity to launch ‘tailored strike’
The killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri: how it happened
Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony. That the leader of the violent jihadist group was in Afghanistan was not surprising: since the hard-line Islamist Taliban regained control in August, Al-Qaeda has felt more at home, analysts say.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Biden takes victory lap over al Qaeda leader's death but bashed Trump for taking out Soleimani
President Biden is taking a victory lap after U.S. forces killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri, despite previously opposing military operations targeting terrorist leaders. Biden told the American public during a televised address Monday that a U.S. drone strike had killed the 71-year-old terrorist leader in Afghanistan. "To those...
Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
Ayman al-Zawahiri: How a young Cairo doctor became world’s most wanted terrorist
According to the FBI website, al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri was the world’s most wanted terrorist. His aliases included “the doctor” and “the teacher” among dozens of other names, but announcing his death, US president Joe Biden called the 71-year-old “Osama bin Laden’s leader”.That confirmed the importance of al-Zawahiri’s position.From a middle class Egyptian family, his foray into the world of terrorism and jihad began in a Cairo clinic where he was working as a young doctor and eye surgeon.He was offered a chance to treat Islamic fighters injured battling against Soviet forces, a year after the USSR invaded Afghanistan...
Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’
White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the U.S. airstrike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. “Every terrorist in the world has to see what happened last weekend, Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead,” says Sherwood-Randall. “Afghanistan is obviously not a safe haven for terrorists and the United States has the capability from over the horizon to develop the intelligence, to develop a precision operation, and to execute it flawlessly.”Aug. 2, 2022.
Ayman al-Zawahiri (2004) | 60 Minutes Archive
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a drone strike during a U.S. counterterrorism operation, President Biden announced Monday night. In 2004, Ed Bradley reported on al-Zawahiri, said to be the mastermind behind Osama bin Laden.
Biden gets credit for Ayman al-Zawahiri's death. Now comes the bad news.
Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead. According to the White House, Al Qaeda’s figurehead, a 9/11 plotter and the successor to Osama bin Laden, was killed in a spectacularly discreet U.S. drone strike that minimized collateral damage and reportedly resulted in no unnecessary casualties. With this strike, America has reaffirmed its commitment to mete out justice however long it takes. For this, President Joe Biden and the military he commands must be commended.
Taliban ‘grossly violated’ agreement by sheltering al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, US says
The US has accused the Taliban of violating its peace deal with America and betraying the people of Afghanistan by sheltering al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. The US killed al-Zawahiri in a Hellfire missile strike from a drone that was targeting the al-Qaeda leader on the balcony of his home in Kabul on Sunday night. President Joe Biden said “justice has been delivered” while announcing the death of the “most wanted terrorist” who masterminded the 9/11 attack.“By hosting and sheltering the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the...
Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia
On the heels of the U.S. killing Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, Republicans are somehow blaming President Biden for Al Qaeda’s reemergence in Afghanistan, conveniently forgetting it was former President Trump who negotiated the withdrawal. Nayyera Haq and Barry McCaffrey discuss.Aug. 3, 2022.
This bladed missile is believed to be behind al Qaeda leaders' killing
CNN’s Tom Foreman explains the tech behind the Hellfire R9X missile, nicknamed the “Flying Ginsu,” a secretive weapon that is believed to use kinetic energy and metal blades to eliminate a target with minimal collateral damage.
Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House
The Jan. 6 texts of Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Pentagon officials being deleted is slammed by former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter. “Not only do we have the destruction of government documents, but obstruction of justice, in not one but three government agencies. I strongly suspect that the orders for the destruction of this evidence came from the White House and perhaps from the president,” Painter tells Joy Reid. MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 4, 2022.
Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the court filing that shows top Trump Pentagon officials’ phones were wiped of text messages from January 6. “This is another major concern that obviously officials out of the Trump administration were taking steps to make sure that potential evidence involved in January 6 would not be there,” says Panetta. “I don't think there's any question that when you go from agency to agency and find out that key messages have been deleted, something's going on here that resembles very clearly a conspiracy.”Aug. 3, 2022.
Business Insider
Drone strike kills Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri — the FBI's most-wanted terrorist and Osama bin Laden's top lieutenant — was killed in a US air strike July 31.
Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phone
Ali Velshi reports on the terrible day in court for Alex Jones when he was confronted with the contents of his own phone that had been given to the lawyers for the families of Sandy Hook victims who are suing Jones. The phone evidence is now likely to make its way to the January 6th investigation and possibly the DOJ. Aug. 4, 2022.
