ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Diogo Jota rewarded for Liverpool impact with new five-year contract

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KlBs_0h1bNKwa00
Diogo Jota signs a new long-term contract at AXA Training Centre

Diogo Jota has signed a lucrative new five-year contract with Liverpool that rewards his impressive impact since arriving from Wolves in 2020. The Portugal international was two years into the five-year deal he signed after his £45m transfer. His form and development , however, prompted Liverpool to offer a long-term extension with enhanced personal terms.

Talks started between the new sporting director, Julian Ward, and Jota’s agent, Jorge Mendes, during pre-season and came to a swift conclusion on Tuesday.

Jota has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances for Liverpool, with his versatility across the forward line proving a valuable option for Jürgen Klopp. The 25-year-old’s new contract means that with the notable exception of Roberto Firmino, who is in the final 12 months of his deal, Liverpool have their attack of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Jota secured for the long-term.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Jota is recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at Fulham. “Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,” he said. “I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible. That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Darwin Núñez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Premier League#Fulham
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first

The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Russia claims US ‘directly involved’ in Ukraine war

The role of American intelligence in the war in Ukraine has been put under scrutiny after Russia accused the White House of supplying targeting information used by Kyiv to conduct long-range missile strikes. Russia’s defence ministry claimed Washington was “directly involved” in the war, and had passed on intelligence that...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy