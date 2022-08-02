Diogo Jota rewarded for Liverpool impact with new five-year contract

Diogo Jota signs a new long-term contract at AXA Training Centre

Diogo Jota has signed a lucrative new five-year contract with Liverpool that rewards his impressive impact since arriving from Wolves in 2020. The Portugal international was two years into the five-year deal he signed after his £45m transfer. His form and development , however, prompted Liverpool to offer a long-term extension with enhanced personal terms.

Talks started between the new sporting director, Julian Ward, and Jota’s agent, Jorge Mendes, during pre-season and came to a swift conclusion on Tuesday.

Jota has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances for Liverpool, with his versatility across the forward line proving a valuable option for Jürgen Klopp. The 25-year-old’s new contract means that with the notable exception of Roberto Firmino, who is in the final 12 months of his deal, Liverpool have their attack of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Jota secured for the long-term.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Jota is recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at Fulham. “Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,” he said. “I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible. That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles.”