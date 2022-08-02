NAACP Holding Press Conference Following Release Of Heavily Redacted Independent Report On Deadly Police Shooting Of Fanta Bility

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The NAACP will hold a press conference at Sharon Hill Borough Hall on Tuesday morning. It’s in response to the heavily redacted independent report that has been released on the deadly police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The 50-page report into the police department’s policies and procedures was released on Friday, but 85% of it was redacted.

The Bility family is demanding transparency.

The young girl was killed last August when three officers fired 25 rounds in response to what they thought was gunfire coming from a car.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.