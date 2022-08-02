ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP Holding Press Conference Following Release Of Heavily Redacted Independent Report On Deadly Police Shooting Of Fanta Bility

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The NAACP will hold a press conference at Sharon Hill Borough Hall on Tuesday morning. It’s in response to the heavily redacted independent report that has been released on the deadly police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The 50-page report into the police department’s policies and procedures was released on Friday, but 85% of it was redacted.

The Bility family is demanding transparency.

The young girl was killed last August when three officers fired 25 rounds in response to what they thought was gunfire coming from a car.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Protesters Call For Transparency After Heavily Redacted Report Released On Police Shooting Of Fanta Bility

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Calls for transparency in the police shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Protesters marched through the streets of Sharon Hill Tuesday night, demanding the release of the full investigative report into Fanta’s death. On Friday, officials released a report that was mostly redacted. The protestors marched to Academy Park High School where a National Night Out event was being held. They are demanding transparency, but others say it wasn’t the time or place. Protestors marched to Academy Park High School to crash the borough’s National Night Out in the name of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. In the midst of the bullhorn-fueled...
West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington That Left Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home. Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night. These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington. The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about...
Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery Incident, Amtrak Passengers Help Restrain Man

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery incident. Authorities stated that on July 25 at approximately 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, police learned that Amtrak Police, with the assistance of two members of the public, had the suspect, 36-year-old Norman Nelson, in custody. Nelson was taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN

(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
'It's not safe to do anything': Philadelphia leaders address rising gun violence, growing concerns

PHILADELPHIA - With additional shootings Wednesday, it seems there’s not a neighborhood, not a block, not even a street that’s safe from the threat of violence. Many residents are afraid to walk out of their front door. As of midnight August 3rd, the Philadelphia Police Department reported 322 homicides in 2022, topping last year’s number of 321 during the same time frame. Last year’s total homicide count reached a record high of 562 homicides.
Police standoff in Somers Point

Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
Future Of Philadelphia Police Department’s Old Headquarters Up For Debate, City Wants Public’s Input

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is looking for a new use for the old police headquarters and the city wants the public’s input. On Thursday, a public meeting will be held at Franklin Square to discuss the future of the Roundhouse. The building at 7th and Race Streets was home to Philadelphia police headquarters for decades before the department moved to Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood earlier this year. If you have an idea for the space, you can go to Franklin Square between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
New York Times: Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case

Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police officials announcing the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler. A murder case spanning 40 years was closed July 18 when an arrest was made in the murder of Linday Sue Biechler based on DNA evidence found on a coffee cup discarded by the suspect at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Eduardo Medina for The New York Times.
2 arrested in separate homicides of Ewing deli owner, Trenton teens

TRENTON – A city teenager was charged in a double shooting that killed a Ewing deli owner and injured his brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old teenager faces charges of murder, felony murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the June 6 shooting death of Oscar Palacios of Trenton.
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Juvenile charged with the death of Ewing Deli owner

Ewing township , N.J. (PBN) A Trenton teenager has been arrested and charged for the June 6, 2022, shooting death of Oscar Palacios, of Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported Wednesday . The 17-year-old Trenton male is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree...
