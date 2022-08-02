ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Key Races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington Midterm Primary Elections

By Reuters
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Ballotpedia News

Nineteen candidates are running in the top-four primary for United States Senate in Alaska on August 16, 2022

Nineteen candidates are running in the top-four primary for United States Senate in Alaska on August 16, 2022. Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is running for re-election. This is the first use of the top-four primary system for a U.S. Senate seat in Alaska since voters approved its use in November 2020. All candidates run in a single primary regardless of party affiliation. The four candidates to receive the most votes advance to the general election, where the winner is decided using ranked-choice voting.
NBC News

Eric Schmitt wins GOP primary for Senate in Missouri, defeating former Gov. Greitens

Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, NBC News projects, ending a comeback bid by the state’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens. Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, was leading Rep. Vicky Hartzler, with Greitens further behind in third place, according to early results. He will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and heir to the Anheuser-Busch beer fortune. NBC News projects that Valentine has beat out 10 other Democrats, including Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran with national support among progressives, who earned a late endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

AP Top Political News at 5:04 A.m. EDT

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China. Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden. What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries. Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson. Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

