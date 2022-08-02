ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Why You Should Avoid Visiting the World's Tallest Tree at Redwood National Park

California's redwood trees are an international tourist destination, but you may want to cross seeing the world's (current) tallest tree off your bucket list for now. Redwood National Park recently released a statement urging all visitors not to hike to a tree nicknamed Hyperion, which holds a Guinness World Record as the world's tallest tree. The reason? Hyperion doesn't have an official trail leading to it, and visitors' attempts to bushwhack their way to its base have led to significant environmental degradation. Those caught in the area, which is closed to visitors, can face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
State
California State
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
NBC News

Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.

Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 60 large blazes burning across 14 states. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
Outdoor Life

Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West

“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
The Guardian

Satellite images reveal shrinkage of Utah’s Great Salt Lake

New satellite images from the European Space Agency have illustrated the extent of dwindling water levels in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, a month after it reached its lowest water level ever recorded. Highlighting falling water levels and the decreasing size of the lake, the report compares satellite images...
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
nationalinterest.org

Time Is Running Out to Prepare for War in the Pacific

Our warning time to prepare for conflict in the western Pacific has expired. The clock is ticking. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan in defiance of vitriol and threats from the Chinese leadership. We are no longer in “warning time.” We are in “preparation time.” Hopefully, the world will recognize that in time.
digg.com

This Fairytale Castle Could Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of $7 Million

Live your Medieval dreams at Castle Von Frondsen, a regal home that comes with acres of woodland and a stunning lakeview. If you want to feel like Medieval royalty and you have a spare $7 million lying around, boy, do we have the house for you. Listed on Zillow, Castle Von Frandsen sits on 10 acres of forest land in Sagle, Idaho, and is perched above Lake Pend Oreille, the nation's fifth deepest lake. The view from the castle alone is breathtaking — but just wait until you see inside.
Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record

Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Whiskey Riff

Park Ranger Shoos Massive Grizzly Bears Away From Cabins In Katmai National Park

That’s as badass as they come… Having the knowledge and courage to walk up to a mother grizzly and a cub is not a simple task. Yes, this might seem crazy and stupid. But, these rangers are trained professionals equipped with the knowledge and tools to do this type of thing. It is not recommended at all to walk up to a grizz, ever. Plus, they kinda of “know” the bear (as well as you can really “know” a wild […] The post Park Ranger Shoos Massive Grizzly Bears Away From Cabins In Katmai National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shelley Wenger

Tips for buying a new air conditioner

If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.

