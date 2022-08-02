FEMA: Kentucky Flood Survivors Don’t Need to Wait to Begin Cleaning Up

Read on www.wsipfm.com
wsipfm.com
Eastern Kentucky Flood Updates
Three Still Missing After Eastern Kentucky Flooding, Death Toll Unchanged. Three women from Breathitt Co are still missing after flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that the women were missing yesterday and that the death toll remains at 37 in five counties:. 8 in Breathitt County. 2 in...
Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Remain Unaccounted For In KY Floods
At least 37 people are dead and hundreds more remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky National Guard and first responders have rescued more than 14-hundred Kentuckians from rooftops, flooded homes, and floodwaters as rain continues to fall in many areas. The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards have also been assisting with rescue efforts. Governor Andy Beshear complimented guard soldiers and first responders, saying they are “doing incredible work.”
$2.8 Million Raised for Flood Victims During Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Caliprari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball team came together last night to host an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to help raise money for the family’s suffering through the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18, the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon has raised $2,812,240 and that number is expected to continue to rise.If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding events that began July 26. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Aug. 2,...
