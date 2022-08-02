ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Number of special congressional elections at its second-highest level in three decades

By Douglas Kronaizl
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGWjI_0h1bIQof00

Welcome to the Tuesday, August 2, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Number of special congressional elections reaches second-highest level in three decades
  2. It’s Election Day in six states
  3. Legislators are introducing more public-sector union bills this year

Number of special congressional elections at its second-highest level in three decades

Sixteen special elections have been called to fill vacancies in the 117th Congress—two for the Senate and 14 for the House. Republicans held nine of those seats and Democrats held seven.

This is the second-highest number of special congressional elections over the past three decades, continuing a trend of these elections becoming more frequent.

The most congressional special elections between 1991 and 2022 was 17 during the 115th Congress (2017-2018).

The current cycle is tied with the 113th Congress (2013-2014) as having the second-most congressional special elections at 16.

In more recent cycles, the number of special congressional elections tended to increase during congressional sessions immediately following a presidential election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL5tE_0h1bIQof00

Looking just at the special congressional elections in the current cycle, Republicans have had a net gain of one seat so far with Mayra Flores (R) winning in Texas’ 34th Congressional District. Filemon Vela (D) previously represented this district. Partisan control did not change in the nine remaining special elections that have been held.

Four House special elections will take place between now and the general election: one in Alaska, one in Minnesota, and two in New York for the state’s 19th and 23rd Districts.

The two Senate special elections will take place at the same time as the November general elections in California and Oklahoma.

The table below shows results from special elections in every Congress over the past decade.

Democrats had their largest net gain during the 115th Congress (2017-2018), picking up four seats.

The current Congress is the only one in the last decade where Republicans have netted a House seat based on the special elections held so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRqGz_0h1bIQof00

The U.S. Constitution requires that all vacancies in the U.S. House be filled through special elections. This differs from Senate vacancies, which are not laid out in the Constitution. Thirty-seven states fill Senate vacancies through a gubernatorial appointment and 13 using special elections.

It’s Election Day in six states

Today, Aug. 2, is Election Day in six states—Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington—in what is the busiest primary date remaining on the 2022 calendar.

Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, and Washington are holding U.S. Senate primaries, and every state, apart from Ohio, is holding primaries for the U.S. House.

Arizona, Kansas, and Michigan are also holding primaries for most of their state executive offices, including governor. Missouri and Washington are holding primaries for state auditor and secretary of state, respectively.

All six states are also holding state legislative primaries. This includes Ohio, which held primaries for other offices last May but had to reschedule its state legislative primaries due to litigation over the state’s redistricting maps.

Let’s take a look at three of the 10 battleground races we will be following tonight:

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary:

Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is term-limited. Five candidates will appear on the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot, including former news anchor Kari Lake and former Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, both of whom have led in endorsements and polls.

Former President Donald Trump (R) endorsed Lake and former Vice President Mike Pence (R) endorsed Taylor Robson.

In a July 6 poll, Lake received support from 40% of respondents and Taylor Robson had 35%. The remaining 25% of respondents were either undecided or supporting some other candidate.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District Republican primary:

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer and John Gibbs, a former assistant undersecretary in the Trump administration, are running for the Republican nomination in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

Meijer is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump endorsed Gibbs in the primary.

Regarding his impeachment vote, Meijer said, “I take the oath I swore to the Constitution, an oath I took under God, seriously and voted accordingly.”

Gibbs said, “By voting to impeach … Peter Meijer chose to be fawned over by the media & the DC establishment instead of doing what’s right & representing those who voted for him.”

Michigan’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary:

U.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens will compete in one of the last incumbent v. incumbent primaries of the cycle in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, where issues of progressivism and U.S.-Israeli relations have played a central role.

Levin’s endorsers include U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC. Stevens’ endorsers include former U.S. Sec. of State Hillary Clinton (D) and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The winner of the primary will likely win the general election with three independent forecasters rating that contest as Solid or Safe Democratic.

If you have primaries coming up, use Ballotpedia’s Sample Ballot Lookup to see what’s on your ballot and bring your choices to the polls with our My Vote app!

Legislators are introducing more public-sector union bills this year

State legislators have introduced 51% more bills dealing with public-sector union policy this year compared to previous years.

Democratic legislators have driven this increase, introducing 91 public-sector union bills this year, up 86% from the party’s average over the preceding three years.

Between 2019 and 2021, legislators introduced an average of 99 public-sector union bills between January and July, compared to 141 such bills introduced so far this year.

These bills range from acts prohibiting public employers from spending public money on a union’s political or lobbying activities to those creating tax credits for union dues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPvLt_0h1bIQof00

Republicans have also introduced an increased number of public-sector union bills at 46 this year, up 18% compared to the party’s averages.

Of the 141 public-sector union bills introduced so far this year, 10 have been enacted: Democrats introduced six, Republicans introduced three, and a Democratic-led committee introduced one.

This is down from 2021, when 12 such bills had been enacted as of July, but up from 2020 and 2019, which had three and seven enacted bills, respectively.

Use the link below to sign up for our weekly Union Station newsletter to stay on top of the latest developments in public sector union policy!

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary

The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#General Elections#The 117th Congress#Senate#House#Republicans#Democrats
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first

The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
POTUS
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark

Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy