Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods

Read on www.wsipfm.com
Related
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update focusing on flood response
Here's what was discussed during the Team Kentucky update on August 4
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
wsipfm.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Gov. Beshear announces $75M fund for Kentucky nonprofit organizations
FRANKFORT — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
wsipfm.com
Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Remain Unaccounted For In KY Floods
At least 37 people are dead and hundreds more remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky National Guard and first responders have rescued more than 14-hundred Kentuckians from rooftops, flooded homes, and floodwaters as rain continues to fall in many areas. The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards have also been assisting with rescue efforts. Governor Andy Beshear complimented guard soldiers and first responders, saying they are “doing incredible work.”
RELATED PEOPLE
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
wksu.org
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
wtae.com
How to help the victims of the deadly Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky was hit with another round of rainstorms last week as the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are underway to save people trapped in homes, and shelters are popping up to help those displaced. Gov. Andy Beshear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsipfm.com
$2.8 Million Raised for Flood Victims During Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Caliprari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball team came together last night to host an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to help raise money for the family’s suffering through the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18, the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon has raised $2,812,240 and that number is expected to continue to rise.If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Chris Stapleton heads to his home state of Kentucky to help with flood relief
Chris Stapleton was spotted on Tuesday, August 2, at Walmart in Prestonburg, Kentucky buying supplies for victims of the recent floods that have hit eastern Kentucky. Stapleton, a Kentucky native, routinely uses his musical talents and platform to raise money for his home state. In April, he held “A Concert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
q95fm.net
Kentuckians Included in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance are Eligible for a Refund of Kentucky Sales Tax
Kentuckians included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, which are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, are eligible for refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials. The building materials must be used to permanently install to repair or...
wsipfm.com
FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open
* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
Comments / 0