Columbia, SC

247Sports

Beamer reflects on second cookout, summer recruiting run

South Carolina had just two commitments at the start of June. Two months later, the Gamecocks have 18 across two separate class. The 16-man group in the 2023 cycle is ranked No. 19 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Their 2024 class, which has two commitments, also sits at 19.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Babalade announces new decision date, time

On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Brooks' time away from football a 'blessing in disguise'

After spending several months away from the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, Jalen Brooks is back and ready to roll for one final season in Columbia. Brooks, who left the team with seven games left to play last season, didn’t return until June. He wouldn’t offer many specifics about his absence, beyond saying It was for “personal reasons.”
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

10 most critical questions South Carolina must answer in 2022

A 7-6 record in the SEC usually doesn’t generate much excitement, and it normally raises some red flags for a football program. In Columbia and throughout the state, the South Carolina fanbase is energized about last year’s 7-6 campaign after a 6-16 compiled mark over the previous 2 seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Person
Torrian Gray
247Sports

What they are saying about Emmanwori

South Carolina will have a handful of freshmen this season who will have a chance to make an early impact when the season kicks off on Sept. 3. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff landed seven four-stars in the 2022 class. However, one of the three-star commitments is getting a lot of buzz from his teammates as to how he has been performing since he arrived on campus.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes

COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
COLUMBIA, SC
#American Football
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Dominion Energy's Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
COLUMBIA, SC

