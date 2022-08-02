South Carolina will have a handful of freshmen this season who will have a chance to make an early impact when the season kicks off on Sept. 3. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff landed seven four-stars in the 2022 class. However, one of the three-star commitments is getting a lot of buzz from his teammates as to how he has been performing since he arrived on campus.

