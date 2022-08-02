Read on 247sports.com
South Carolina QB commit takes shot at Clemson
South Carolina's quarterback commitment took what appeared to be a shot at Clemson while making a pitch to fellow prospects about why they should jump on board with the Gamecocks. The Loomis Chaffee (...)
247Sports
Beamer reflects on second cookout, summer recruiting run
South Carolina had just two commitments at the start of June. Two months later, the Gamecocks have 18 across two separate class. The 16-man group in the 2023 cycle is ranked No. 19 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Their 2024 class, which has two commitments, also sits at 19.
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
247Sports
Brooks' time away from football a 'blessing in disguise'
After spending several months away from the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, Jalen Brooks is back and ready to roll for one final season in Columbia. Brooks, who left the team with seven games left to play last season, didn’t return until June. He wouldn’t offer many specifics about his absence, beyond saying It was for “personal reasons.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 most critical questions South Carolina must answer in 2022
A 7-6 record in the SEC usually doesn’t generate much excitement, and it normally raises some red flags for a football program. In Columbia and throughout the state, the South Carolina fanbase is energized about last year’s 7-6 campaign after a 6-16 compiled mark over the previous 2 seasons.
WLTX.com
Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings. For head coach...
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
247Sports
What they are saying about Emmanwori
South Carolina will have a handful of freshmen this season who will have a chance to make an early impact when the season kicks off on Sept. 3. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff landed seven four-stars in the 2022 class. However, one of the three-star commitments is getting a lot of buzz from his teammates as to how he has been performing since he arrived on campus.
WLTX.com
Wallace named girls head basketball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball has been a part of Brandon Wallace's life from the get-go, His dad was a longtime coach in Augusta, putting in more thn 30 years in the business/. Brandon won a state championship at Silver Bluff and was named the 2003 Gatorade Player of...
The Post and Courier
Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes
COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
The Post and Courier
Police are struggling to solve homicides nationwide. South Carolina cities have better luck.
A homicide suspect once asked a Charleston police detective if he could use the restroom before an interview. She agreed – as long as he didn’t wash his hands, potentially removing gunshot residue. “Ah, you don’t gotta worry about that gunshot stuff,” he replied. “I shot him with...
WLTX.com
Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
WRDW-TV
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
Hooooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan rings bell signaling the end of cancer treatment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hacksaw Jim Duggan rang many opponents’ bells with his 2-by-4 during his professional wrestling career. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer rang a different kind of bell -- one that has much more meaning. Duggan, 68, celebrated the completion of his 39th and final...
