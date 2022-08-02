Is She a Fluke? A Token? A Trailblazer?
For her new book, The Only Woman, the documentary filmmaker Immy Humes collected 100 group portraits—of artists, astronauts, civil-rights leaders—that share a common trait: Each photo has only one woman. Can you spot her? Depending on your point of view, she might seem like an emblem of progress, evidence of old-fashioned gender inequality, or both. Is she a fluke? A token? A trailblazer?
This article appears in the September 2022 print edition with the headline “A Man’s World.”
Comments / 0