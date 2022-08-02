ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is She a Fluke? A Token? A Trailblazer?

By Amy Weiss-Meyer
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 2 days ago

For her new book, The Only Woman, the documentary filmmaker Immy Humes collected 100 group portraits—of artists, astronauts, civil-rights leaders—that share a common trait: Each photo has only one woman. Can you spot her? Depending on your point of view, she might seem like an emblem of progress, evidence of old-fashioned gender inequality, or both. Is she a fluke? A token? A trailblazer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZ4Tb_0h1bI2xi00
Lisette Dammas Jury for the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, New York City, 1951 (Bettmann / Getty)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbytU_0h1bI2xi00
Mia Westerlund Roosen Artists celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Leo Castelli Gallery, New York City, 1982 (Courtesy of Castelli Gallery, New York, and Center for Creative Photography / © 1991 Hans Namuth Estate)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5PEm_0h1bI2xi00
Gloria Richardson Civil-rights leaders meet with Robert F. Kennedy, Washington, D.C., 1963 (Afro American Newspapers / Gado / Getty)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MZzd_0h1bI2xi00
Katharine Graham Board of directors of the Associated Press, New York City, 1975 (Shutterstock / AP)

This article appears in the September 2022 print edition with the headline “A Man’s World.”

