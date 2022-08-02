Princess Diana’s favourite luggage designer makes a covetable comeback

By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO