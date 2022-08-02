Amid hiring challenges, Dells businesses welcome return of J-1 Visa students

Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site
Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
wrcitytimes.com
George W. Mead, II dead at 94
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – George W. Mead, II, an icon in the Wisconsin and North American paper industry, died July 29 in Madison. He was 94. Mead was well known for his leadership of Consolidated Papers, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his leadership in the paper industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
nbc15.com
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Mayor Says New Sandwich Chain Will Be Opening In The City
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen says a new chain sandwich show is poised to be opening in the city. Jersey Mike’s is moving into the former Papa Murphy’s restaurant on the northside. Glewen was our guest Friday on WBEV’s Community Comment. The mayor also shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
nbc15.com
UW military professor considers drone strike of al-Qaida leader a success
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. The president said he approved the operation last week and the drone strike was carried out on Sunday. US intelligence officials tracked Al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul,...
US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Republican primary for Governor remains heavily contested with a week to go
Election information for UW-Madison students is available at vote.wisc.edu. For more information on ballots, registration or polling places regarding the Aug. 9 partisan primary, visit www.myvote.wi.com. Wisconsin Republican Governor candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are in a dead heat with less than two weeks before the...
nbc15.com
F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
Comments / 2