Wisconsin Dells, WI

Amid hiring challenges, Dells businesses welcome return of J-1 Visa students

By Ryan Burk
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
97ZOK

Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams

I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local dental office to offer free service day next month

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Business
Madison365

“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site

Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
MADISON, WI
wrcitytimes.com

George W. Mead, II dead at 94

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – George W. Mead, II, an icon in the Wisconsin and North American paper industry, died July 29 in Madison. He was 94. Mead was well known for his leadership of Consolidated Papers, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his leadership in the paper industry.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
#Visas#A Visa#J 1 Visa#Columbia#The Wilderness Resort#American#English
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
REEDSBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW military professor considers drone strike of al-Qaida leader a success

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. The president said he approved the operation last week and the drone strike was carried out on Sunday. US intelligence officials tracked Al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi

COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. ﻿ The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
DANE COUNTY, WI

