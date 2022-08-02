ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court

‘He’s still with us’: Archie Battersbee’s mother speaks as life support switch off imminent

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Archie Battersbee is “progressing in so many ways”, his mother Hollie Dance has said.

The 12-year-old’s life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.

Judges refused Archie’s parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression.

“He’s got a very good, stable heartbeat,” his mother said.

“He holds his own blood pressure, he’s gaining weight.”

Comments / 14

Patriotic Veteran
2d ago

Strong heartbeat. controlled by brain stem....stable blood pressure.... gaining weight. That's not dead. May the good Lord intervene. These doctors corks very easily be very wrong. They won't even list the 6 tests a body must fail to be declared dead. In betting heart beat with good blood pressure is part of the test he won't fail.

Reply(8)
7
Justice
2d ago

it's a heartbreaking situation but he is already gone all of that is from machines and the wait gain is from fluid because he is not eating

Reply
2
