ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Climate change could force hippos onto endangered list

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEiHN_0h1bGeit00

The climate crisis, poaching, and the ivory trade have decimated hippo populations so severely they may soon be classified as being in danger of extinction .

The semi-aquatic mammals face threats from habitat loss, temperature variations brought on by climate change, and the illegal ivory trade in sub-Saharan Africa, where numbers are estimated to be as low as 115,000.

A total of 10 west African nations are pushing for hippos be included in the agenda for the upcoming Cites (United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Animals and Plants) Cop in Panama in November.

A proposal document from Cites states: “The proponents are concerned that small and declining populations are being negatively impacted by poaching and trafficking of illegally acquired parts and products, primarily ivory, into legal international trade.

“For example, there are numerous examples of hippo teeth seizures and arrests since 2016, including several cross-border incidents involving one of the top legal exporters of hippo ivory, Uganda.

“There is strong evidence of the co-mingling of legal and illegal hippo ivory in trade.”

According to Save Animals Facing Extinction , hippos face threats from human-wildlife conflict and habitat encroachment, with hundreds being shot each year to keep them out of crops and away from homes.

They are often killed for their meat under the guise of protection, and both hippo fat and their ivory canine teeth are considered valuable as buyers are looking for substitutes for ivory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvhxM_0h1bGeit00

In October an American court recognised animals as “legal persons” for the first time in the US – in a case involving hippos linked to infamous “cocaine king” Pablo Escobar .

A lawsuit was filed in South America last year to save dozens of the animals - which are non-native and considered too numerous – from being killed.

The US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio accepted the hippos’ status during legal proceedings. Animals are considered property under American law, which limits their rights.

In the 1980s, Colombian drug trafficker Escobar imported four African hippos for his private zoo, and after his death in 1993, the animals remained on his property.

In the following years, they escaped, moved to the Magdalena River, one of the country’s main waterways, and reproduced at a rate that some ecologists considered unsustainable. Experts argued their numbers could grow “out of control” within decades.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Is this heat climate change or just weather?

We’ve all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it’s obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Phys.org

New study reveals that climate change will severely impact bird species by 2080

Bioscientists from Durham University, UK and Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre, Germany have predicted in their latest research that bird communities will change worldwide in 2080 due to climate change, largely as result of shifting their ranges. For the projections of the bird communities to the year 2080, the...
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

‘Dangerously underexplored’: Experts warn climate change could lead to extinction of humanity

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — The world needs to prepare for humanity’s extinction because of climate change, according to a shocking new study. Scientists say global warming could become “catastrophic” for humanity if temperatures rise by even more than they are predicted to, or if the rising temperatures set off an unpredictable chain of events in nature.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change

A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Ivory Trade#Hippos#Sub Saharan#West African
Fortune

Start considering the worst-case ‘mass extinction’ scenarios of climate change, warn scientists in new paper

A firefighter helmet hangs at the entrance to a property in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, California, on July 31, 2022. There is a critical gap in how the scientific community and the public conceptualize the consequences of human-caused climate change, as new research suggests we are ignoring the truly worst-case and catastrophic risks.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Scientists say world needs to prepare for a climate endgame

NEW YORK - A team of international scientists says the world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a climate endgame -- as extreme weather events keep ravaging the planet. So far, the conversation has been primarily about how to prevent it from getting worse. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning at last month's Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference in Berlin, Germany. "Half of humanity is in the danger zone from floods, droughts, extreme storms, and wildfires. No nation is immune," he said. But now a team of international experts led by Cambridge...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Newspaper headline from one hundred years ago warns of climate change

‘Coal consumption affecting climate.’That is the headline of a short article that appeared in a New Zealand newspaper not this week, month or even year but more than a hundred years ago, in August 1912.The 10-line news-in-brief in the Rodney and Otamatea Times, Waitemata and Kaipara Gazette, says that in the early 20th century the world was burning around two billion tons of coal a year.That combustion, it continues, releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making the air “a more effective blanket” for the earth raising its temperature.“This effect may be considerable in a few centuries,” it warns.More than a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

Climate Change Could Eliminate Humanity And We’re Totally Unprepared, Scientists Argue

The possibility that climate change could wipe us out has not been given enough attention and requires urgent consideration if we are to avoid a worst-case scenario, according to a new report. As a first step towards salvation, the authors urge the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to stop looking on the bright side and conduct a “special report on catastrophic climate change.”
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words

Four years ago, I traveled around America, visiting historical archives. I was looking for documents that might reveal the hidden history of climate change – and in particular, when the major coal, oil, and gas companies became aware of the problem, and what they knew about it. I pored over boxes of papers, thousands of […] The post What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too

In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: “Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.” Hyperbole? Sadly not. Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are already struggling from land clearing, intensive agriculture, soil degradation and poor water management. Climate changes and related sea level rise are making this worse. It’s a mistake to think this won’t affect us. It can be easy to live in cities and believe you’re somehow walled off from environmental disaster. This...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Greenwashing is driving our descent into climate catastrophe. But we can stop it

Gondola trips are a traditional part of visiting Venice for those who can afford the steep tourist prices, but I went a little off-script on a recent visit and chose a different, but equally iconic, vessel. We Are Here Venice, an NGO that promotes the safeguarding of a city deeply affected by climate breakdown and countless human-made activities, invited me on board the Greenpeace ship the Rainbow Warrior, the purpose of whose visit was anything but touristic.
ENVIRONMENT
Outside Online

The Optimist’s Guide to Climate Change

A New Book Explains How to Not Freak the Hell Out About Climate Change. In her new book ‘Generation Dread,’ author and researcher Britt Wray teaches us how to channel our climate grief and anxiety into purpose and agency. Heather Hansman Feb 16, 2022. These Towns Are Fighting...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy