Taylors teen launches chicken business on summer break

WYFF4.com
Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
FOX Carolina
Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
WYFF4.com
Why do we say 'dog days of summer?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You hear it all the time: The "dog days of summer." It's the time period between July 3 and Aug. 11, which is when it is generally very hot and humid. (Keep reading or watch WYFF News 4's Parella Lewis explain above) The phrase comes from...
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Southern Pet opens in Landrum
“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
Fuel up with Krispy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
Canine Flu cases reported in the Upstate
A virus outbreak that has now been reported in our area could have a major affect on your pets. An Upstate veterinary hospital notified its clients Tuesday, that there have now been documented cases of the Canine flu in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
FOX Carolina
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
The Post and Courier
More SC schools try year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
