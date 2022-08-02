Mortal Kombat 12 EVO 2022 announcement speculation shut down by developer

Read on dotesports.com
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
dotesports.com
All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Release Date, Trailer Revealed
Those looking forward to Dragon Ball: The Breakers were treated to a surprise announcement this week when Bandai Namco revealed not only the release date for the new game but a trailer and plans for a closed network test, too. The game will be out on October 14th, the publisher said, with the test set for early August to give people their first hands-on experience with the game. Pre-orders launched for the game as well for those who are already committed to the idea of an asymmetrical Dragon Ball survival game without having played it yet.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
In Lieu of New Call of Duty, Activision Promises 'Premium Content' in 2023
Despite reports that Activision will not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023 for the first time in almost 20 years, the publisher has assured fans it will release "premium content," next year. In the company's earnings report for Q2 2022, published Monday, it said, "Across the Call...
dotesports.com
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
ComicBook
World of Warcraft Spin-Off Game Reportedly Canceled
A mobile World of Warcraft mobile game has reportedly been canceled after already being in development for years. The game in question was said to be code-named "Neptune," and according to the reports of the cancelation, was intended to be a mobile spin-off MMORPG set within the same universe as World of Warcraft. This reported cancelation comes amid a time when Diablo Immortal, another mobile game published by Blizzard that's also on PC, is making quite a bit of money on the mobile market alone.
dotesports.com
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
dotesports.com
Nintendo reportedly won’t be releasing any new hardware this financial year
While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next Nintendo console, which many have suspected will be a pro version of the Nintendo Switch, it would seem that it won’t be coming during this financial year. According to a report by the Japanese outlet Nikkei, who spoke to...
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops include the Holy Flare charm and Primal Glory Mark VII coating. Here's how to claim the rewards and how long you need to watch the event to get them.
dotesports.com
Unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game reportedly canceled after developer dispute
An unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game has been canceled due to disagreements between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, its two developers, according to a Bloomberg report. Code-named Neptune, the game was reportedly in development for three years and had more than 100 developers involved on NetEase’s side of the project,...
IGN
Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn For The PS5, PS4, Switch, And PC Publish Date On November 11
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially announced by Square Enix for release on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The game design has been changed for Tactics Ogre: Reborn and the graphics and audio have been enhanced. A remake of the...
