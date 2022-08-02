Mortal Kombat 12 EVO 2022 announcement speculation shut down by developer

Those looking forward to Dragon Ball: The Breakers were treated to a surprise announcement this week when Bandai Namco revealed not only the release date for the new game but a trailer and plans for a closed network test, too. The game will be out on October 14th, the publisher said, with the test set for early August to give people their first hands-on experience with the game. Pre-orders launched for the game as well for those who are already committed to the idea of an asymmetrical Dragon Ball survival game without having played it yet.

