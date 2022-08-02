Rules Guy: Is it legal to adjust the alignment of your ball after you pick up your mark?

Read on golf.com
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Pro blasts new PGA Tour schedule, citing expenses, long travel days
If a PGA Tour pro wanted to play all five events from the second week of October to the first week in November, that itinerary would require just north of 15,000 miles of travel, according to Google Earth. Of course, no player is required to enter all of those events,...
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit
The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
Road to the PGA Tour: Living out of his car in a Walmart parking lot and rapping on Spotify
Playing great golf is only half the battle when trying to make it to the PGA Tour. Every tournament comes with a steep entry fee, airfare, rental cars, food, hotels, equipment and more. If you don’t have a steady sponsor or some type of financial aid, it is very difficult...
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
What it was like watching Tiger Woods’ historic walk up 18 at St. Andrews, according to Mike Tirico
In 25 years of broadcasting The Open Championship for ESPN/ABC and NBC, perhaps Mike Tirico’s most breathtaking moment came at the 150th edition last month at St. Andrews. It was Tiger Woods’ walk up 18 at the end of his second round of what might have been his final Open appearance at The Home of Golf.
GOLF’s Subpar: Mark Hubbard on golf’s future and LIV’s involvement
Bridgestone brings Tiger Woods to you with its new AR golf ball experience
When it comes to pioneering the idea of golf ball fitting Bridgestone leads the pack, and with their new Augmented Reality (AR) golf ball fitting platform they are enhancing the consumer experience with the help of Tiger Woods and the rest of the Bridgestone tour staff. You can access the...
