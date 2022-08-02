ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rules Guy: Is it legal to adjust the alignment of your ball after you pick up your mark?

By Rules Guy
Golf.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Golf.com

Pro blasts new PGA Tour schedule, citing expenses, long travel days

If a PGA Tour pro wanted to play all five events from the second week of October to the first week in November, that itinerary would require just north of 15,000 miles of travel, according to Google Earth. Of course, no player is required to enter all of those events,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GOLF
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course
Golf.com

Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’

Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament

Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
GOSHEN, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Canadian 2023 big man reclassifying to 2022; announces 2 B1G schools in top 4

Cyril Martynov was born in Canada, but currently plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same prep program that produced 2-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. The 6-foot, 11-inch center originally was a member of the class of 2023. But his college...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Mark Hubbard on golf’s future and LIV’s involvement

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. For the best speaker with the strongest magnets for use on your cart, go to www.Rokform.com and get 25% off using code SUBPAR. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook....
GOLF
Golf.com

Bridgestone brings Tiger Woods to you with its new AR golf ball experience

When it comes to pioneering the idea of golf ball fitting Bridgestone leads the pack, and with their new Augmented Reality (AR) golf ball fitting platform they are enhancing the consumer experience with the help of Tiger Woods and the rest of the Bridgestone tour staff. You can access the...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy