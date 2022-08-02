Read on www.keyc.com
Related
KEYC
Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State University, Mankato alumni and competitive BBQ Champion returns to Mankato for the city’s annual RibFest. Pat Nelson, owner of Big Boned BBQ, was on campus to talk BBQ,, provide limited samples of his award-winning meats, and distribute the popular Maverick Meal Deals.
KEYC
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 6 hours ago. With school year around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding parents...
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version. A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area ahead of a cold front Saturday. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. Updated: 20 hours ago. This project,...
KEYC
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pleasant conditions will stick around through today, heat and humidity return by Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location. The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. Updated: 24 hours ago. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were...
KEYC
August begins National Black Business Month, Mankato area businesses celebrate
The Vikings signed guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal this offseason, reuniting the eight-year veteran with former college teammate Adam Thielen. Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election...
KEYC
August is National Black Business Month
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - August is National Black Business Month and there are copious black owned businesses in the Greater Mankato Area. ”The Mankato area and how diverse it is becoming and it highlights the need for businesses to accommodate different demographics in the area as well,” Greater Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Mohamed Alsadig said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location
Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-3-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. More pleasant conditions expected in the area...
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
KEYC
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. With school year around...
KEYC
Storms knock out power to 75K Minnesotans
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location. The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. Updated: 9 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 6 Recording. KEYC News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations. Updated: 5 hours ago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
KEYC
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm Bill being one of the big topics of the day. “You get to meet with all the other farmers that you’ve worked for, neighbors and everything. So it’s really cool to have the community come in, and we can talk and look at things together and just help,” said farmer Josiah Carpenter.
KEYC
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
KEYC
South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College announced Wednesday that a new infrastructure solutions lab will be coming to the college’s North Mankato campus. Partnering with Bolton & Menk, the college hopes the lab will give students the opportunity to gain experience working in the field alongside industry professionals.
KEYC
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United...
Comments / 0