Sturgeon Bay YMCA hosting Duathlon for kids Saturday
Your child can still participate in the first-ever Duathlon at the Door County YMCA this Saturday. Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says the competition involves a swim of 100 to 500 yards and a run ranging from .59 miles to 2.36 miles, depending on age. She shares details about the swim/run Duathlon that starts at 8 am on Saturday.
Dairy project looks to repeat State Fair success
The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this week, and while you may go for the deep-fried cheese curds and cream puffs, youth from Door and Kewaunee counties are shooting for something bigger. Last year, the dairy project, comprised of 4-H members from Kewaunee and Door counties, earned first place for large county herdsmanship at the fair. In addition to having great-looking dairy cattle, judges for the herdsmanship prize look at the cleanliness of the animals and the place they call home at the Wisconsin State Fair during the event’s opening weekend. This means constantly sweeping up the paths near the cows, picking out the bits of hay from their water, and even turning buckets into portable bathrooms. Hunter Guilette is among the over 20 exhibitors from Door and Kewaunee counties showing dairy cattle at the Wisconsin State Fair. He has already experienced some success at the fair, taking second place among all 17-year-old exhibitors showing dairy cattle. Guilette says it is all about the hard work he and his fellow exhibitors have put in up to this point.
Sevastopol earns WIAA Award of Excellence Award
Sevastopol earned some hardware this week before any of their teams hit the road for competition. The Pioneers were one of 39 schools to be awarded the WIAA Award of Excellence Award, which promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership, and character. They joined Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, Monona Grove, New Lisbon, and Port Washington as first-time recipients.
Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares for cornhole event
One of your favorite backyard games is being featured as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sister of Door County. The organization is hosting its second annual Kornhole for Kids event, where 24 teams compete for prizes on August 20th at Apple Valley Lanes in Sturgeon Bay. Proceeds go to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County, which like many organizations, had to play the waiting game as they tried to balance connecting youth with adults during the pandemic. Coordinator Patti O’Rourke is happy they are back to forming those meaningful connections again as they close in on their pre-pandemic level of 120 matches.
Destination Sturgeon Bay celebrates its maritime history with fireworks, bloody marys
Whether you are enjoying the Saturday night fireworks or the Sunday morning bloody marys, Destination Sturgeon Bay's goal is to make it a celebration of what makes the city special. Sturgeon Bay was named Wisconsin's first and only Coast Guard city a few years ago, while the area has been connected to the shipbuilding industry for over a century. Thanks to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding's kindness, the fireworks scheduled for the Fourth of July celebration will be used to kick off the city's Maritime Week celebration. Rachel Malcore from Destination Sturgeon Bay says it has been fun creating a brand new event on the fly.
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
Travel Wisconsin: Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
Summertime is a great time to get out and taste local wine and sip on hand-crafted Wisconsin cocktails under the summer sun. Here’s to savoring the flavors of summer!. Sample spirits in New Richmond (St. Croix County) Book a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery, a family-owned Wisconsin...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Eagle Scout project yields bike repair stations
The next time your bike breaks down on the Ahnapee Trail in Kewaunee County, Scouts USA members from Troop 1042 in Luxemburg have you covered. Carson Miller and Max Gruhlke of Luxemburg installed eight bike repair stations at different trailheads and parking areas along the trail in Kewaunee County as a part of their quest to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scout USA’s highest honor. Attached to the posts are some of the most common tools needed when a bike may possibly break down. Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director Dave Myers says partnering with the scouts on the project benefits the entire community.
Survey shows support for Southern Door School District referendum questions
You could see two referendum questions from Southern Door School District on your ballot this November. School district officials recently reviewed the close to 1,000 responses received for a survey sent out earlier this year regarding a possible operational and capital referendum. The operational referendum had support at approximately 64 percent, while the capital referendum support was at just under 50 percent, with 18 percent undecided. Superintendent Chris Peterson says the results were positive given the many respondents who do not necessarily have kids attending the schools anymore. It also shows there is a lot of work ahead.
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
United Way of Door County sets $825,000 goal
After raising over $786,000 last year, the United Way of Door County kicked off their 2022 Annual Campaign Tuesday night with a bigger and more ambitious goal for this year. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says the campaign volunteers took the new goal of $825,000 very seriously. She says the needs of the Door County community continue to grow as the Community Investment Committee goes through the application process for area agencies and programs.
Kaukauna woman doing her part to save monarch butterflies
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna woman has made it her mission to help save the monarch butterfly in Wisconsin. Amanda Kostechka is raising 150 monarch butterflies in her home this year. She said she got hooked on helping monarch butterflies when her mother-in-law gave her son a caterpillar a couple of years ago.
Sturgeon Bay struggling with harvest of weeds in the bay
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council heard from several concerned residents about the weedy problem of aquatic plants in the city’s waterway. Many asked for better ways of harvesting the weeds and a more comprehensive approach in dealing with the problem every summer. Engineering Technician Brian Spetz says the City of Sturgeon Bay has three operating harvesters that have already collected 357 loads of weeds this year compared to 371 total loads in 2021. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restrictions on harvesting from the bay limit the areas and how low the harvesters can cut in the Sturgeon Bay Channel. Council member Gary Nault, Chair of the Harbor Commission, said they would work on the issue throughout the year and see if harvesting of just the top of the weeds in the water could be done where it is restricted.
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Hundreds of animals, mostly bunnies, rescued from hoarding conditions at home in Kiel
KIEL, WI (WFRV) – A massive effort is underway to save hundreds of animals, many of them rabbits, on the lakeshore. Even the most experienced Humane Society workers say there weren’t quite ready for what they saw in the home along Town Line Road near Lax Chapel Road in Kiel.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
