ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman left pregnant after rape tells of ‘traumatic struggle’ to get abortion in UK

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtvbW_0h1bEC8F00

A woman has told of her “traumatic struggle” to get an abortion in the UK after she became pregnant as a result of being raped .

Speaking to The Independent , Alana said it was a “massive shock” to learn she was pregnant with her rapist’s baby weeks after the incident took place.

The 32-year-old said she felt compelled to share her personal story after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade – the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 – at the end of June.

Abortion has already been banned in at least eight states in America, while more than half of US states are expected to ban abortion or heavily restrict policies in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, with some states set to ban abortions even when a pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

Alana, who has never spoken to the media before, said it makes her “feel sick” no exceptions are permitted for women who want abortions because their pregnancy is the result of rape.

“I feel really sad for women like me,” Alana, who lives in the North of England, added. “But this is also happening to young girls. We are putting their mental health at risk by forcing them to carry a rapist’s baby to term they do not want. It is just sickening.”

Recalling her personal experience from a few years ago, Alana said the rape occurred after she ran into a friend of hers on a night out and went back to his house with a group of friends.

She added: “We were all drunk. I fell asleep. All my friends had left but they didn’t think there would be an issue as he was a friend of ours. His house was somewhere I’d been before multiple times.

“He was someone I trusted – someone I’d been alone with before. I woke up with him on top of me. He was inside of me. I had no knickers on. I got my stuff and left immediately.”

Alana, whose name has been changed, said she went straight to her local hospital where she was given both a hepatitis and HIV shot in case she had been exposed while having sex.

“When I got to the hospital, I thought I’m not going to the police,” she added. “All I could think about was my dad and how upset he would be. He is extremely protective. I knew it would ruin his life. He wouldn’t be able to get over it.”

After the incident, Alana said she started to self-medicate by taking codeine. “I am very lucky not to be dead,” she added. “I did not want to feel anything. It felt much easier to feel numb and not feel things. I went to the GP and reported what had happened. They were incredible with me. I was open about the codeine and they tapered me off and got me on anti-anxiety medication instead.”

Alana said she wound up losing her job in hospitality as she explained she was not feeling well enough to engage with customers.

She added: “Then I found out I was pregnant. I felt numb and empty. I was doing better. I thought I’m getting on my feet again. But it wasn’t getting easier at all. It was about to get a lot worse. It was hard when I found out it was a gestation of 11 weeks.

“There was never a doubt in my mind I was having an abortion. A rapist is not the type of person I’d want to have a child with. I just couldn’t.”

Alana said she was plagued by delays while seeking an abortion and could only be given her first appointment three weeks after she discovered she was pregnant, meaning she was 15 weeks pregnant by the time she had the appointment.

“I could feel it,” Alana, who was on contraception when she fell pregnant, added. “If you have been pregnant before you can feel foetal movement such as kicks earlier. I had a little bit of a tummy so I wore a lot of baggy jumpers and t-shirts.”

Scar tissue from her previous C-section meant a doctor told her they could not safely give her an abortion that day, she said, adding she was informed she would have to go to a specialist service.

“I rang this number and they said the one hospital that could see me is Homerton hospital in London,” Alana added. “The next available appointment was when I was 20 weeks pregnant.”

Her comments come after The Independent recently reported women seeking abortions are having to travel hundreds of miles to access care as “untenable” waiting times put unsustainable pressure on services.

Those seeking surgical and late-stage abortions in the UK are being forced to cross the country for care because of availability gaps in their area, while “messy” NHS systems are forcing private providers to turn women away, The Independent was told.

Alana, who lives over 200 miles from the hospital in east London, said she had to take multiple trains to get to the hospital, adding that she did not tell any friends or family she was having the abortion.

She said: “I was 20 weeks by the time I got Hackney to have the abortion. Nobody knew I was there. Not even my best friend. I chose not to tell her as she was heavily against abortion but her views have now changed.”

Alana, who had her travel and accommodation paid for, said she was shocked she was discharged from the hospital around five hours after she went into surgery.

She recalled: “It feels bonkers. It is a medical procedure but I feel like it gets played down because of what it is. I was expected to just sit in an uncomfortable plastic chair after surgery.

“I had to carry a wheelie suitcase back home. I travelled home the same day as having general anaesthetic.

“I was bleeding. I had stomach cramps. I was tired and groggy. I hadn’t eaten anything as you can’t eat for 24 hours before surgery. Once I got home, it was five days before the blood loss and stomach cramps stopped.”

Alana explained she tried to take her own life soon after the abortion due to her mental health deteriorating as a result of the rape. However, she is now in a much better place, she said, revealing she has gone back to school to study and is proud of herself for the progress she has made.

She added: “I know mine is a really extreme example but I am very pro-abortion overall. This is your body. Do not let anyone hold your body hostage. If my kid’s girlfriend needed an abortion, I would be happy to drive her to that clinic.

“There is nothing inside of me that has any guilt about my abortion. There has not been a second of a day where I thought: ‘Should I have had it?’ Even at rock bottom, I knew I made the right decision.”

If you have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused, there are many places you can turn to for help. If anybody is at immediate risk, dial 999, otherwise you can call the police on 101. You can find your nearest rape and sexual assault referral centre here .  You could get help from voluntary organisations such as Rape Crisis , Women’s Aid , Victim Support , The Survivors Trust or Male Survivors Partnership ; the 24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge , on 0808 2000 247; the Rape Crisis national freephone helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12 to 2.30pm and 7 to 9.30pm every day of the year); a hospital emergency department; a GP or practice nurse; a genito-urinary medicine (GUM) or sexual health clinic; or call NHS 111 or get help from 111 online .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The brutal US abortion ruling is a potential death sentence for all pregnant women

To mitigate the shock, perhaps, or because people believed it, one thing said in the immediate wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade was that for much of the US, not a great deal would change. Symbolically, of course, it was horrific, potentially prefiguring a larger swing by the supreme court against civil rights. Practically, however, abortion limits across large swaths of the country were already so severe, and the availability of clinics so reduced, that it raised the question of how much difference would this make anyway.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
People

Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban

Weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Texas woman's heartbreaking story is shedding light on the very personal impact of abortion bans. Marlena Stell recently spoke to CNN about her "gut-wrenching" miscarriage and how she was forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks after a doctor refused to provide medical intervention due to a Texas anti-abortion law.
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

777K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy