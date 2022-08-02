ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators

By Staff Report
WTHI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wthitv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
PARIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Terre Haute, IN
Entertainment
94.3 Lite FM

‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America

It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
CAYUGA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#The Holocaust
MyWabashValley.com

Coordinated Patient Care with Sullivan County Community Hospital

SULLIVAN, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Caring for a loved one is easier when things are kept organized and simplified. That’s where Care Coordination steps in at Sullivan County Community Hospital. Any patient who sees a physician at SCCH can utilize services provided through Care Coordination. For more...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Special Education
WTHI

Local soldier accounted for from Korean War

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that a local solider who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for. Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, 22, of Hillsdale, Indiana, was reported missing in action in April 1951 while fighting against Chinese Communist Forces near the Hwach-on Reservoir in the modern-day Republic of Korea (ROK). His status was changed to killed in action on Oct. 3, 1952, based on eyewitness accounts from a Soldier in a neighboring foxhole.
HILLSDALE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Local pet missing for nearly two months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
VINCENNES, IN
WIBC.com

Terre Haute PD: Woman Punched Child in the Face

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–A woman in Terre Haute is accused of punching a child and a woman in the face. Raesha Stevens was arrested by members of the Terre Haute Police Department. She was in court on Wednesday. Stevens is charged with two counts of battery. Stevens approached a woman...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy