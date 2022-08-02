CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators

Read on www.wthitv.com
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
WTHI
Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
WTHI
Offenders from Wabash Valley prison donate over 1,000 pounds of food to people in need - here's how they did it
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are giving back to the community this summer. Several offenders have turned an area of the facility into a lush garden. They plant, care for and harvest the crops. After they grow, the fruits of their labor are...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
WTHI
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school
INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier students are getting ready to see some support that could help them find jobs easier. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is awarding $10 million to support programs teaching important skills needed in careers across industries. IDOE partnered with All4Ed and BloomBoard to pilot a set...
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
MyWabashValley.com
Coordinated Patient Care with Sullivan County Community Hospital
SULLIVAN, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Caring for a loved one is easier when things are kept organized and simplified. That’s where Care Coordination steps in at Sullivan County Community Hospital. Any patient who sees a physician at SCCH can utilize services provided through Care Coordination. For more...
WTHI
Salvation Army set to help kids with back-to-school supplies, here's what parents need to know
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school faculty is getting ready for the school year, Terre Haute's Salvation Army is helping kids get what they need for class. Sign-ups for school supplies are happening now through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. They'll be giving out resources next Wednesday...
WTHI
Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
WTHI
Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
WTHI
Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help. People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help. Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need....
WTHI
"Following a dream is more than what 95% of people in this world do..." Local man competing in Opening Act competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is moving through the ranks of a nationwide music competition. Music is life for Jeff Winchester. He's spent most of his life playing the drums and studying his favorite bands. "Ever since I was a kid," Winchester said. "Everyone was out partying, doing stuff,...
WTHI
Local soldier accounted for from Korean War
HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that a local solider who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for. Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, 22, of Hillsdale, Indiana, was reported missing in action in April 1951 while fighting against Chinese Communist Forces near the Hwach-on Reservoir in the modern-day Republic of Korea (ROK). His status was changed to killed in action on Oct. 3, 1952, based on eyewitness accounts from a Soldier in a neighboring foxhole.
WTHI
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
MyWabashValley.com
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
WIBC.com
Terre Haute PD: Woman Punched Child in the Face
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–A woman in Terre Haute is accused of punching a child and a woman in the face. Raesha Stevens was arrested by members of the Terre Haute Police Department. She was in court on Wednesday. Stevens is charged with two counts of battery. Stevens approached a woman...
