Fitness

Connecticut Public

Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
ACCIDENTS
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8

Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Ymca #Swimming #Lifeguard Natalie Lucas #Npr
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?
PETS
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
Clearing up some of the myths that have popped up about monkeypox

As the monkeypox outbreak grows, there's a lot of confusion about how the disease spreads. Who is most at risk and how worried should you be?. Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
HEALTH
InsideHook

This Montecito-Born Canned Sake Spritz Is the Perfect Poolside Beverage

The canned booze world is evolving at a rapid clip. A couple years ago, we might have opened a small-batch canned wine like Nomadica because it was a novelty. Now, these new ways to take the edge off are a way of life. The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category grew by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and that surge has continued in the intervening years. Pre-mixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category in 2021, increasing another 42.3% from the year before. That’s a whopping $1.6 billion that may have otherwise gone to beer, wine and hard liquor.
MONTECITO, CA
Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry

The price of food just keeps going up. That's changing the way we shop and the way we eat. Brooke Neubauer runs the Just One Project, which works to end hunger in southern Nevada. And for more than a year, she's been helping us understand what the shifting economy looks like for people who come to her organization for food. Back in March, food prices had already risen sharply, and she told me that that was taking a toll on her organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

