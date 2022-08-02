The price of food just keeps going up. That's changing the way we shop and the way we eat. Brooke Neubauer runs the Just One Project, which works to end hunger in southern Nevada. And for more than a year, she's been helping us understand what the shifting economy looks like for people who come to her organization for food. Back in March, food prices had already risen sharply, and she told me that that was taking a toll on her organization.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO