Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
dailyphew.com
Loyal Dog Waited Months For His Owner To Return After He Was Dumped, Then A Miracle Happened
There is no one more devoted to their family than a dog! So it’s always heartbreaking when I hear that a dog has been abandoned by their family and left to fend for himself. When I first heard this loyal dog’s story I feared the worst. But I learned later gave me hope!
Floods are getting more common. Do you know your risk?
Climate change is driving more flooding around the country, and the cost of flood damage to homes can be enormous, according to a pair of new analyses that look at the risks and costs of coastal floods in the U.S. The findings could hardly be more timely: thousands of households...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?
PETS・
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
Disney World's "It's a Small World" ride broke down and dozens of people were stuck on their boats listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over. One person said it was like torture.
Clearing up some of the myths that have popped up about monkeypox
As the monkeypox outbreak grows, there's a lot of confusion about how the disease spreads. Who is most at risk and how worried should you be?. Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See the blistering heat of July on this map from NASA
A heat dome over the south central region raised temperatures in the U.S. In some areas, temperatures felt were as high as 120oF (49oC) Utah recorded >100oF (38oC) temperatures for a record 16 consecutive days. During the early days of July, NASA's monthly climate outlook warned that the temperatures across...
This Montecito-Born Canned Sake Spritz Is the Perfect Poolside Beverage
The canned booze world is evolving at a rapid clip. A couple years ago, we might have opened a small-batch canned wine like Nomadica because it was a novelty. Now, these new ways to take the edge off are a way of life. The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category grew by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and that surge has continued in the intervening years. Pre-mixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category in 2021, increasing another 42.3% from the year before. That’s a whopping $1.6 billion that may have otherwise gone to beer, wine and hard liquor.
At an international meeting, Alzheimer's researchers are assessing what comes next
Research on Alzheimer's disease is at a crossroads. Experimental drugs have been a disappointment so far, so researchers are trying to figure out what comes next. NPR's Jon Hamilton has been attending the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego this week, and he joins us now. Hey, Jon. JON...
Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered
As more states pass abortion bans, another option for those who give birth after an unwanted pregnancy is growing. Built into the side of fire stations or hospitals, baby boxes allow infants to be surrendered anonymously. From member station WFYI, Jill Sheridan reports on how Indiana leads the baby box effort.
A new toolkit makes health tips for heat waves more accessible
A new toolkit for patients, providers and clinics provides guidance to prepare for or respond to weeks of prolonged heat, as well as more fires, hurricanes and other weather linked to climate change. It suggests that patients with diabetes may have nerve damage in their feet, and need to avoid...
Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry
The price of food just keeps going up. That's changing the way we shop and the way we eat. Brooke Neubauer runs the Just One Project, which works to end hunger in southern Nevada. And for more than a year, she's been helping us understand what the shifting economy looks like for people who come to her organization for food. Back in March, food prices had already risen sharply, and she told me that that was taking a toll on her organization.
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
JOBS・
Encore: Sprite ditches its iconic green bottle, but critics say it's not enough
For decades, Sprite has come in a green bottle. But this week, you'll begin to find the soda in a clear bottle. The Coca-Cola Company says that will make it easier to recycle. But environmental groups don't think the move goes far enough, as NPR's Becky Sullivan explains. BECKY SULLIVAN,...
Connecticut extends extreme hot weather protocol to Tuesday, what you need to know
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol has been extended through Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0