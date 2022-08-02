Read on www.techradar.com
Digital Trends
Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now
Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Phone Arena
Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price
It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is doing better than most smartphone manufacturers in terms of sales growth, especially in the always crucial US market, and while the company used to rely primarily on the mid-end Moto G family not so long ago, the premium Edge portfolio is also becoming more and more popular of late.
Expect even cheaper 4K TVs soon, thanks to a perfect storm for price drops
Over the last few months, we've been covering the behind-the-scenes news in the TV industry that screen prices have been consistently dropping, which has the potential to mean big falls in TV prices later in the year. That's because TVs being produced around now, from components that have dropped in price, will be on shelves towards the end of the year – ready for the big sales events, including Black Friday. That means the discounts might be even deeper than usual.
TechRadar
The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared
Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
Phone Arena
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro display leak just gave another reason to skip iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive update this year with rumors of a number of standout features that we've waited years to see on an iPhone, but things are looking a little less rosy for the iPhone 14. The latest rumor once again touches on...
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Why You Should Buy the M2 MacBook Air
The new M2 MacBook Air is now available and comes with an updated design, a M2 chip, MagSafe, and more. The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular laptop for many years and many reviewers praised the M1 MacBook Air that came out in 2020 as the perfect notebook.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
