Connecticut approves $20 million in bonding for a pilot project to prevent wrong-way accidents

By WSHU
 3 days ago
Connecticut Public

Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus

Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
105.5 The Wolf

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
WTNH

Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation

(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
Connecticut Public

Public hearing on proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.
NBC Connecticut

Rising Rental Scams: What Red Flags to Watch Out For

We know the housing market is hot, with demand way out-pacing supply. That stress has trickled down to the rental market, too. Now, scammers are taking advantage of stressed-out soon-to-be renters, too. Thankfully an NBC Connecticut employee's daughter spotted the red flags. “Whether it's the price, or whether it's the...
Register Citizen

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
FOX 61

A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
