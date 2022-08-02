Connecticut approves $20 million in bonding for a pilot project to prevent wrong-way accidents

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
darientimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation
(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
Connecticut extends extreme hot weather protocol to Tuesday, what you need to know
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol has been extended through Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.
Public hearing on proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Rising Rental Scams: What Red Flags to Watch Out For
We know the housing market is hot, with demand way out-pacing supply. That stress has trickled down to the rental market, too. Now, scammers are taking advantage of stressed-out soon-to-be renters, too. Thankfully an NBC Connecticut employee's daughter spotted the red flags. “Whether it's the price, or whether it's the...
Register Citizen
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CT workforce office wins $24 million American Rescue Plan grant
Connecticut’s Office of Workforce Strategy will receive $24 million in federal funding to expand job training programs that have struggled to meet demand amid a shortage of skilled workers in the state. The OWS was one of 32 recipients selected for the Commerce Department’s $500 million “Good Jobs Challenge”...
In Tuesday’s CT treasurer primary, three Democrats square off
State government finances have been shaped for decades by a legacy of massive public-sector pension debt that dates back to the late 1930s, a challenge expected to continue well into the 2040s. And with incumbent state Treasurer Shawn Wooden not seeking reelection, three Democrats will square off in a primary...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant’s home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0